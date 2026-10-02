Indiana Fall Drives: South

Vevay

Nestled along the Ohio River Scenic Byway, Vevay blends architectural history, natural beauty, and—ever since celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D moved into the 35-room Schenck Mansion, Switzerland County’s only Second Empire-style building—a touch of gothic glam. While thousands of near-black tulips bloom in the spring, the town is a classic fall leaf-peeping destination, with gentle slopes and river bluffs awash in woodlands that turn gold and crimson.

Vevay’s historic district boasts beautiful 19th-century architecture along with Swiss-style chalets that peer out between rows of trees lining the quaint riverfront promenade, nodding to French-speaking emigrants from Switzerland who originally settled the area’s rolling farmland.

Today, the Musée de Venoge is perhaps the best remaining illustration of French colonial architecture. Also worth a visit (by appointment only) is the Thiebaud Farmstead, a Greek Revival mansion built in the 1850s. Finally, consider signing up for the city’s historic architecture walking tours surveying the town’s courthouse grounds and Market Street. In autumn, they add ghost tours.

Next, stop by the Switzerland County Historical and River History museums, which offer transportive and thorough exhibits telling the stories of the town’s original inhabitants, from the first Swiss immigrants to prehistoric peoples.

Nearby, Vevay’s eateries offer food for every taste. Stop at Boondoggle’s Pub & Grub for hearty beers and burgers. Or get pizza and spaghetti at Roxano’s Italian Restaurant across the street. End the day at the Ridge Winery to sip on a dozen wines on the Tasting Room deck as you observe the Ohio River flow lazily below.

The Scenic Route

Take I-65 south to Franklin, then follow U.S. 31 south to Columbus. Connect with IN 7 south through North Vernon, continuing to Madison. Turn east onto IN 56 and follow the Ohio River to Vevay.

Hanover

A short drive west from Vevay, Hanover mixes scenic outdoor spots with historic sites. The overlook at Hanover College illustrates this perfectly. Here, the campus opens onto a sweeping horseshoe bend in the Ohio River, one of the best fall-color panoramic views of the Ohio River Valley, ideal for photography and enjoying the natural beauty of Southern Indiana.

While in the vicinity of the school, soak up the dark academia vibes perfect for fall. Explore Indiana’s oldest private college with a beautiful campus blending Victorian-era buildings with modern facilities—many structures date back to its founding in 1827. Also worth visiting is the school’s public-access Science Center, known for its life-size skeletal cast of the Burning Tree Mastodon (the world’s most complete American mastodon), and scenic, tree-lined walking paths.

Just 7 minutes from Hanover is Clifty Falls State Park with features that satisfy your craving for crisp fall outdoor scenery: stunning waterfalls and a vast hiking trail system with paths ranging in difficulty from easy to rugged. It’s a year-round destination, but autumn makes this spot particularly beautiful when wooded areas along the trails shroud outstanding 360-degree panoramic views of the river valley in amber-hued leaves. The park is brimming with numerous cascades—many of which come with ADA-accessible overlooks—but the most impressive sights are the four major waterfalls. These include Tunnel Falls, Hoffman Falls, Big Clifty Falls, and Little Clifty Falls. Hike to all of them to complete the Four Falls Challenge, a 4-mile trek connecting the major waterfalls and notable geological features like Cake Rock. Keep an eye open while exploring creek beds, as the park is known for its ancient limestone and marine fossils frozen in time.

The Scenic Route

Take I-65 south to Franklin, then follow U.S. 31 south to Columbus. Connect with IN 7 south through North Vernon, continuing to Madison. Turn west onto IN 56 for approximately 6 miles to get to Hanover.

Corydon

Brimming with history, Indiana’s original state capitol offers plenty of perspective on the past. Here, you can tour the governor’s headquarters and appreciate the preserved oak tree under which the Indiana Constitution was drawn. Or explore the Battle of Corydon site, the state’s only Civil War battle and a rare Confederate success in the North. If earlier American history is your jam, descend underground on the 73-step spiral staircase into Squire Boone Caverns, named after the frontiersman (and younger brother of Daniel Boone) who discovered the cave. He liked it so much, he chose to be buried in it. His grave is the final stop on the tour, although the remains were relocated to an isolated area to dissuade grave robbers. Above ground, visitors can check out a real working mill, explore a pioneer village and feed barnyard animals, or sail on a zipline across a fall amber-colored forest.

Want more intriguing history mixed with natural beauty? Stalactites abound at Indiana Caverns, a popular tourist attraction just outside of town where you can board an underworld boat voyage, a fascinating way to explore the cave ecosystem. If you’re looking for a more intense outdoor excursion, try the Indiana Caverns Deep Darkness adventure, where you’ll wander three hours kayaking, crawling, and splashing through the state’s longest cave.

If total darkness and caves aren’t your thing, there’s plenty to do above ground. Try paddling along the Blue River with Cave Country Canoes or take a gander at the historical hay press (still operated by oxen) in the pioneer farmstead found within O’Bannon Woods State Park. The site also hosts its own Autumn Adventure Weekend in late October, while the Corydon Extravaganza fall market on the town’s historic square also runs throughout the month. End the road trip to Corydon by collecting your own vintage finds at the Red Barn Antique Mall, named for its three-story 1880s barn. Inside, you’ll find booths with over 40 dealers offering a wide range of antiques and creaky wooden floors that add to the nostalgic farmstead feel.

The Scenic Route

Take I-69 south to Martinsville, then follow IN 252 east to IN 135 south at Morgantown. Stay on IN 135 through Nashville and Story, traveling the rest of the way south to Corydon.