Things to do in Indianapolis October 1–7

Welcome to October! Don’t forget to make time to get out for a fun fall event in the midst of your costume making, apple picking, and pumpkin carving.

Andrew Winship: ÆNIGMATA: Mixed media artists and Herron School of Art + Design associate professor Andrew Winship explores the mythology of the United States’ visual lexicon in this exhibition in the Basile Gallery. Through November 12

Close Encounters: The Indianapolis Ballet invites audiences to experience an up-close look at the artistry, athleticism, and creativity of ballet in this intimate performance featuring a collection of new works at The District Theatre. October 1–4

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: The Headless Horseman descends upon McGowan Hall in this spine-tingling Dance Kaleidoscope production. October 2–11

DeHaan Artist of Distinction Award Exhibition 2025: Every year, the DeHaan Artist of Distinction Award provides contemporary visual artists with grants of $10,000 to pursue aspirational projects that push their creative boundaries, with the previous year’s final projects shown during this special exhibition at Gallery 924. October 2–November 30

I Hope This Letter Reaches Mictlān: The New Harmony Project presents a reading of Amalia Oliva Rojas’ play set in the underworld of Aztec mythology at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center. October 3

Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival: Enjoy the views along the White River Greenway in Noblesville’s Potter’s Bridge Park at this cozy seasonal festival featuring live music, local makers, and food vendors. October 3

Adult Shuffle Skate: Glide and groove with DJ Jay Biz during this adults-only monthly event at Skateland, hosted by 317 Skate Crew. October 3

25th Annual Punk Rock Night Music Awards: Melody Inn celebrates its weekly Punk Rock Night with its annual red carpet awards show—complete with a literal red carpet. October 3

Francophilia: The Ronen Chamber Ensemble performs two tributes to France featuring pieces by Émile Naoumoff, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Claude Debussy at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Irvington and the Frank and Katrina Basile Theater at the Indiana Historical Society. October 4–5

Banned Books Week: The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library hosts its annual week of talks, screenings, readings, and more championing the freedom of communication and expression. October 4–9

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun: Wes Anderson’s collection of stories-within-a-story from the pages of fictional magazine, The French Dispatch, play out at Kan-Kan Cinema. October 5

Delbrook Visiting Writers Series: Arthur Sze: In partnership with Brick Street Poetry, Butler University hosts the 2025 Poet Laureate of the United States, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and author of award-winning works of poetry at Schrott Center for the Arts. October 7

Queen Budapest: The IMAX Experience: See Queen bigger and better than ever in their largest-ever stadium concert in front of 80,000 fans at Budapest’s historic Népstadion, shown on Indy’s biggest movie screen at the Indiana State Museum. October 7