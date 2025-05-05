New Global Fitness Initiative Debuts In Indianapolis

LOOKING FOR A new spectator sport close to home? You may be in luck. The World Fitness Project, an international fitness competition created by athletes for athletes, has chosen the Indianapolis area as the first stop on its world tour.

Pulling professional athletes from the fitness, CrossFit, and functional fitness worlds, the WFP features the best of the best in the sport of fitness, which is comprised of all aspects of the practice: strength, endurance, gymnastics, and a variety of high-intensity movements combined into a series of workouts.

The WFP is the first fitness competition that contracts professional athletes. “We’ve created a system that is built on consistency and provides more opportunities,” says Will Moorad, the WFP’s director of sport. “Not only for athletes but for the fans to engage with the sport.”

The official competitive season consists of three stops: Carmel, followed by Mesa, Arizona, and finally Copenhagen, Denmark, for the World Fitness Finals.

“We chose Indianapolis because it’s a very sport-focused community with a rich history in sports,” says Jackson Terry, director of operations. “It’s a really unique opportunity to take the best athletes in the world and showcase them here.”

The event takes place at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Carmel May 9–11. Forty athletes will compete against each other in the Professional division, and athletes who qualified for the Challenger division will compete to try to secure a spot as a Professional for the 2026 season.

While presenting professional-level athletes is a large part of the WFP, the organization’s core mission is to empower athletes of all skill levels.

“We want people to feel that they’re cared for, that everyone is welcome to be a part of this, and to enjoy what fitness can bring into every aspect of life,” says Terry.

The competition features divisions open to anyone interested in testing their skills, and there are monetary prizes for the winners. The general public can sign up to compete in the Team (teams of four, two men and two women), Master Duos (male or female pairs, ages 35-plus), or Next Gen Duos (male or female pairs, ages 14-19) categories.

If you’d rather get a sweat in without competing, just hop into one of the spectator workouts taking place throughout the weekend.

“If you’re someone who isn’t a professional athlete but likes to go running or work out casually, it’s the perfect spot for you,” says Terry. “Come watch people do some crazy fitness stuff and then get a workout in.”

In addition to spectator workouts, the WFP is partnering with local businesses and will host Q&As, panels, and other activations around the city of Carmel where the community can connect with the professional athletes who are competing.

“Whether you are spectating, joining as a vendor, competing in one of our divisions, or just there for the community, we are excited for you to join us,” says Moorad. “You never know when the best athletes in the world are going to come back to your city.”

Indianapolis-area businesses interested in partnering with the WFP for this event can contact brands@worldfitnessproject.com.