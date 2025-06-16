AMA: Matt Gillen, St. Elmo’s bartender

They say bartenders are the eyes and ears of the town.

That’s true. It’s important that we know what’s happening. Sports, concerts, festivals, conventions, and trade shows all drive our business and provide opportunity to direct visitors to the best of the city. I always have people ask, “Where should we go from here?” Bartenders need to be able to provide options.

And what do you tell them?

The Rathskeller, The Ball & Biscuit … Slippery Noodle is a must.

How have tastes changed over time?

When I first started in this business 24 years ago, it was all martinis. Now it’s whiskey cocktails all day—Manhattans, whiskey sours. Guests are also becoming more conscious about where what they eat and drink comes from. We source as much local product as we can. Our house brands Barkeep Vodka and Rare Saint whiskey are made here in Indianapolis. The corn for the vodka is all grown in Indiana.

What makes Indianapolis special?

It’s our Hoosier hospitality. I think everybody knows about it. We keep hosting bigger and better events each year. The NCAA Final Four, Super Bowl, Big Ten Football Championship, then the NBA All-Star Game, USA Olympic swimming qualifier, and now even WrestleMania. The city takes a lot of pride in hosting events, and I think the reason that effort has been so successful is because of the people. One thing I have heard consistently over the years is how nice everyone is in this city.

What has been your most memorable night at the bar?

It was 2016 when Lady Gaga was at the 500. We stayed after closing to accommodate her and her guests. After she was finished, she came around and personally thanked each of us for staying late. Cooks, dishwashers, server assistants, everyone she could find. She was very sincere, and it was really cool. A close second would be the night Peyton Manning brought in the Lombardi Trophy. This was after his second Super Bowl win, when he played for Denver. The trophy made its way through the entire restaurant. Every member of the staff got to hold it and get a photo with it. Peyton has always been a great friend of St. Elmo.

Any other celebrity visits?

That list could go on and on. John Mellencamp, Meg Ryan, Luke Bryan, Charles Barkley, the entire Andretti family. Jimmy Fallon is exactly like he is on his show, goofy and really nice. We hosted him and his crew in our 1933 Lounge when they were here during the Super Bowl. Can I include [former Indiana governor] Evan Bayh? He was my first table on my very first training shift.

You must get plenty of conventioneers on your barstools.

I see so many different guests from so many places. One week it might be bankers in suits and ties; next week everyone is wearing camo because they just came from an archery show. Each group has their own vibe. Funeral directors—they like to party!

Any guests whom you know so well you have their drink ready before they ask?

Several, but the first one that pops to mind is Rob. He owns a dealership in Illinois and comes to Indy to buy and sell at the car auctions. We all look forward to seeing him. Really genuine, funny guy who has been coming in as long as I’ve been here. Rob drinks Tanqueray and tonic. That’s the only drink I’ve ever served him. He places only one dinner order, too: New York strip with green beans.

Bartenders are known for funny stories. Go.

I had a guest who must have been from out of town and unaware of the heat in our shrimp cocktail. He was cussing at me, accusing me of pranking him, really mad. The group he was with was laughing at his reaction, which probably didn’t help. I assured him it was no prank, that everyone at the bar was eating the same sauce. He shouted, “Bulls*it!” and stormed out. His friends thought it was hilarious, as did I.

Do you give advice like Sam Malone in Cheers?

Advice, no. I would guess small local bars probably have bartenders like that. We’re often so busy, I wouldn’t have time. And these days, some people are just totally engrossed in their phones. But what I do give is great recommendations. Being able to confidently navigate our wine and spirit offerings elevates my guests’ experience. This goes for the food, as well. Now, if I were to give advice to someone coming up in this business, that’s what it would be: Know what you are selling. I’ve been doing this almost a quarter of a century now, yet I’m always trying to expand my knowledge.

So, what are your top recommendations?

For bourbon, I like to suggest Woodford Reserve or Four Roses. And we just released a port barrel–finished Rare Saint bourbon that’s really good. As far as wine goes, I tend to recommend Chappellett or Chimney Rock. Those are great Napa wines that don’t get enough attention.

Proudest moment as a bartender?

I’ve had success in local cocktail competitions, and some of those drinks have made it onto our menu and been very well-received. Right now, I have the Bermuda Triangle, which is a paper plane [cocktail] that subs in pineapple amaro for traditional amaro, and Slow Burn, an aromatically spiced whiskey sour. Also, I’ve passed the introductory course for the Court of Master Sommeliers.

What’s the hottest drink?

The hot cocktail that is here to stay is the old fashioned. The espresso martini is the hottest trend, like the cosmo was during Sex and the City days. Our espresso martini is the best in the city because of a splash of chocolate liquor. Espresso and chocolate are so great together. With wine, cabernet is king, pretty typical for a steakhouse. Full-bodied blends of cab, merlot, zinfandel, and petite Syrah are in demand. Caymus and Silver Oak are labels that I’m consistently pouring.

And the next “it” cocktail will be …?

Last summer the Aperol spritz was coming back around. Maybe this year it will really take off. It’s light, refreshing, and low-ABV. We have a few mocktails right now. My favorite is the Blue Basil Spritz, made with club soda and topped with lemon.

What is the most difficult part of being a career bartender?

My wife will say it’s the nights away from home, and she’s right. Working opposite schedules makes us really appreciate our time together. Then there is the wear and tear on your body. I’ve logged a lot of hours on my feet. I’ve really come to appreciate comfortable shoes.

Yet you don’t consider giving it up?

I’m definitely not a desk job guy! Seriously, this has always been fun. St. Elmo is part of Indianapolis history. Locals come to celebrate. Out-of-towners have us at the top of their list to visit. It’s really special to be a part of all that. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.