WAG THE DOG: If you were enmeshed in a political scandal, would you go out to lunch at one of the city’s highest-profile bars? If you’re Mayor Joe Hogsett—currently under scrutiny for bizarre late-night texts and for allegedly failing to appropriately respond to claims that close adviser Thomas Cook sexually harassed and abused multiple women—the answer is yes. The elected official was reportedly disinvited from a Tuesday press conference on a new city initiative to assist those without housing and grabbed a seat at Mass Ave’s The Oakmont (323 N. Delaware St.) instead. No word on what he ordered as of publication time, but the tip line is always open.

FLY AWAY: Owl-and-shorts-themed bar chain Hooters has followed its March bankruptcy filing with an expected wave of closures, three of which might be of interest to Hoosiers. The 7551 U.S. 31 outpost, where Indy meets Greenwood, has shuttered, as has its locations in Evansville and Lafayette. As of Thursday morning, its downtown stop at 25 W. Georgia St. remains open for business.

READ THIS: The Central Library has chosen a vendor for its restaurant space. City market T Street Eatz won a 2024 competitive bidding process, reports Mirror Indy, and opened Monday in the library’s atrium space. Expect coffee, pastries, and a lunch menu of sandwiches, sliders, and pizza. 40 E. St. Clair St.

BURNING UP: Shuttered W. 38th St. hot fowl spot Flamin’ Chicken & Shakes has risen from the ashes. Now called Flamin’ Chicken & Breakfast, its new iteration opened Wednesday at 3350 W. 16th St. Like its predecessor, the restaurant remains halal and spicy as hell with a menu of tenders in five different levels of heat. Its owners, who are also behind the local mini-chain California Burger, promise daily service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

STUTZ STALL: Since 2023, coffee chain Barista Parlor has been caffeinating visitors to the Stutz Building (1060 N. Capitol Ave.), but its 2,600-square-foot space went dark in recent weeks. According to the IBJ, company owner Andy Mumma says the Indy location’s distance from Nashville and Louisville, where its other outposts are located, proved too great. “It’s been very hard to be successful and give it the same level of attention as our Nashville cafes. As a small business, BP just doesn’t have the resources needed to thrive so far from home base,” he says. A pity, as it was a nice place to grab a java—but that does mean a plum space is available. What would you like to see in that space?

BEACH DAY: For 30 years, Ocean World has been an Indy institution for its exceptionally fresh sushi, but all good things must end. Via social media, the business at 1206 W. 86th St. announced that it will shutter in August due to “various circumstances of the owner, the aging of our dedicated staff, and ongoing challenges with staffing shortages.” Owners promise a number of farewell events as the closing date nears and ask that anyone with a gift card hustle to use it before its shutdown late this summer.