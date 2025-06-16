New In Town: The Baker’s House

BORN AND RAISED in Zionsville, Allie Rijfkogel lived and worked on both coasts before coming back home a few years ago. This spring she made a new mark on her hometown, opening The Baker’s House with business and life partner Carl Ceresoli.

Every high-quality sourdough loaf at the shop feels like a unique creation, naturally fermented sourdough boules offered traditionally or in flavors like cinnamon swirl and rosemary garlic. Each is packaged with an eye to gift-giving in bags sealed with glistening gold tape. “We want our bread to feel special enough to bring to a host of a special occasion,” Rijfkogel says, “the same way you might bring a lovely bottle of wine.”



365 S. Main St., Zionsville, 949-324-7314