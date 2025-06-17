Pet Project: Pup And The Pepper Hot Sauces

WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIT, Spring Hill residents Ryan Hussey and Phillip Crawshaw holed up in the kitchen. “We found joy in creating flavorful hot sauces,” recalls Hussey. “It turned into a passion project.” Now, Pup & The Pepper’s line of six sauces is sold at Cork & Cracker, Goose the Market, The Famous Tomato, Niemann Harvest Market, and at Pup and the Pepper.

No, it’s not for dogs. During quarantine, the pair’s loyal corgi, Eleanor—the pup in Pup & The Pepper—boosted their spirits. A portion of sales goes to 10 local animal aid groups, including Far Fetched Dog Rescue, from which the duo adopted a second corgi, Weston.

Eleanor’s Everything Sauce is the mildest and a breakfast winner, made with roasted bell peppers. At the other end of the sear spectrum is Scarlet Reaper, a lemon-lime-oregano melee. A fan favorite, the “Indiana banana”–infused PawPaw Peach Habanero is great for grilling.