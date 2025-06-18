Shop Talk: Goodies & Googles

THE GAP IN PLAYTHINGS on Mass Ave created by the departure of Mass Ave Toys in 2020 has finally been filled by Old Northside resident and mom of three young children Gwen Chastain. In February, she opened toy emporium Goodies & Giggles in a former bank building that’s more than 100 years old. The expansive, bright store is nicely organized by both type of toy—craft supplies, dress-up garb, and vehicles, for example—and age range. The under-3s have a room all to themselves, in fact, with library-style wooden racks of books and chairs in sizes for both tot and parent.

All the way in the back sits the original bank vault complete with safe deposit boxes, now a clever repository for pretend cash registers, Melissa & Doug play money sets, related children’s books, piggy banks and coin counters, basketballs with a dollar-bill design, and more moola-themed merch.

Aside from the endearing surroundings, the shop’s appeal also lies in the range of its offerings for infants through high schoolers—and sometimes beyond. “Young professionals come in too, for their desks,” shares store manager Hannah Grosvenor-Ward, adding that they head for the fidget spinners, squishy stress balls, and small magnetic manipulatives. Grosvenor-Ward adds that stickers of all kinds are having a moment. They sell scores, destined to add personality to laptops and water bottles, to teens. You can also expect to find today’s go-tos, such as STEM kits, alongside the classics, including marshmallow-soft stuffies, puzzles, Silly Putty, and Calico Critters (also having a resurgence, observes Grosvenor-Ward.)

Gift baskets can be customized for the recipient, season, and your budget. Lindsey notes that they’re a popular choice for baby showers. Whether you stop in needing a present (wrapping is always free) or just to browse, Goodies & Giggles is bound to make you feel a little like Tom Hanks in Big.

ADDRESS

811 Massachusetts Ave.

HOURS

Tue–Sat 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.–5 p.m.