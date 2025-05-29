June 2025 Best Bets

(1) Flavors of the Heartland – June 11



Enjoy the stories, smells, and tastes that make up our food heritage at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. June’s presentation is on native plants and foraging. Recipes to take home will be provided. indianahistory.org/events

(2) Wicked – June 18–July 6

The Broadway and film phenomenon Wicked, called “the defining musical of the decade” by The New York Times, is equally thrilling at the Old National Centre. The dazzling score includes the hit “Defying Gravity.” broadwayinindianapolis.com

(3) White River Paddle Days & Festival – June 20

Canoe and single or tandem kayak races, all 6 miles in length, are part of this annual event with live music. The fun starts at the White River Canoe Co. in Noblesville. No experience or personal equipment needed. thewhiteriveralliance.org/program

(4) Legacy Fest – June 20–21

It’s the fourth year for this lively free celebration on Indiana Avenue at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, and it only gets more popular. Expect a concert, food, vendors, and family-friendly action as you honor the legacy of Madam Walker. madamwalkerlegacycenter.com

(5) PopCon – June 27–29

The Indiana Convention Center is the scene of one of the most animated events in town. Whether you’re a superfan of comics, movies, gaming, cartoon series, or anime, a great time awaits as you meet creators and bond with fellow enthusiasts. popcon.us/popcon-indy