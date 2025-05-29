Editor’s Note: Camping

WHEN I SURVEYED the magazine staff to collect their best camping tips, I picked up a new travel hack or two. But I can’t say I was surprised to receive a couple comments from the non-campers among us who prefer their accommodations indoors, climate-controlled, and equipped with plumbing and electricity, please. While there is something very enticing and romantic about escaping the hustle and bustle of the city to unplug and commune in nature for a few days, roughing it can be … well, rough. You might encounter difficulties with your gear, inclement weather, all manner of insects, disconcerting sounds in the middle of the night, or raccoons who raid your cooler when you’re not looking.

If you need a little convincing to venture off the grid for your next getaway, our June cover feature highlights nine idyllic spots across five Midwestern states to pitch a tent, hike in the wilderness, prepare meals over a glowing campfire, and sleep under a canopy of stars. The scenic surroundings include sprawling forests, towering sand dunes, extensive cavern systems, and isolated Great Lakes shorefronts. Our troop of writers provides a handy field guide to the amenities, policies, and attractions at each site, as well as cooking and stargazing recommendations and expert advice about must-pack essentials.

My brief childhood stint as a Brownie may not have adequately prepared me for proper camping trips—and my sash with its mishmash of random badges is long since lost—but I feel like I might just stand a chance of surviving a few days in the elements with this handy reference in tow.