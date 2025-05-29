My Look: Holly Whitney, Indianapolis Monthly Sales Director

Tell us about your outfit. Why did you choose this particular ensemble for your photo?

As soon as I put on a bright pair of dress pants, it puts me in a happy spring mood. I wear boots or booties almost every day in winter, so I’ve paired it with pumps, which are another part of spring I’ve been waiting for!

How do you manage to be perfectly pressed, accessorized, and polished day after day, regardless of weather? We’re all envious!

I don’t know about perfectly pressed! But to be honest, I cannot get down to business, whether it’s working from home or in the office, without getting fully dressed, doing my hair, and accessorizing. My body only responds to work mode when I’m “outfit complete.”

Is there a “Holly color scheme?”

I wear a lot of black and white. I’ll incorporate color here and there, but I try to keep it as simple as possible. The less thought I have to put into getting myself together in the morning, the better!

In your career, a professional appearance is of utmost importance. How do you infuse your workwear with a touch of your personality?

I’ve been told that I’m “very Ann Taylor.” I rarely wear patterns. Again, keeping things simple works for me. However, I do add my personality when accessorizing. Sometimes, it’s a pop of an unexpected color on a necklace, bracelets, earrings, or even shoes.

You live on a farm. What’s your weekend attire like?

If I’m on the farm, it’s jeans, a T-shirt, and, of course, cowboy boots. I wear my boots just to walk my dogs. They’re ridiculously easy to slide into. If I’m hanging in the house, it’s yoga pants, a sweatshirt, and tennis shoes.

Where do you shop?

Literally everywhere. I do a lot of it online. Ironically, I don’t shop at Ann Taylor all that often, although I do have few pieces. I love consignment, especially The Toggery!

How has your closet changed since you were in college?

I’m still monochromatic with no patterns, just dressier. If I could still live in jeans or yoga pants every day, I absolutely would.

You have an amazing collection of heels, and you strut as confidently and as fast as the rest of us do in sneakers. Is that a learned skill or a natural talent?

I’m a shoe fanatic, and I love heels! It comes naturally to me. I’m only 5’1” so I’ve been wearing heels for 34 years. I actually have a hard time driving in flats. Crazy, I know!