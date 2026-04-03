Q: Spring seems warmer each year. Do we still need to resist planting a garden pre–Mother’s Day?

A: That old trope is just a rule of thumb, and a crude one at that. Truth is, cold-hardy vegetables, such as peas and potatoes, can go in the ground as early as mid-March. And a whole range of goodies, from broccoli, to lettuce, to strawberries, can be planted mid-April. Same goes for cold-tolerant flowers including poppies, larkspur, bachelor’s buttons, sweet peas, and snapdragons. For the record, Central Indiana’s last hard freeze typically takes place around Tax Day. But not all plants can get a head start. Tomatoes, for instance, need warm, or at least warmish, nights. Plant them too soon, and they’ll just sit there until temps tick up. Cosmos and marigolds will also pout on chilly days. It’s really about what you want to plant more than a single date. Ask at your favorite gardening center if in doubt.