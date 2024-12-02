December 2024 Best Bets

Five can’t-miss events in Indy this month.
By
14

Illustration by Hatsue

(1) Christmas at the Zoo—Ongoing through January 5
In 1967, the Indianapolis Zoo was the first in the country to offer a holiday light show. Over the years, it’s become much more than twinkling trees and tunnels. New this year is Santa’s Cottage, an immersive snow globe–esque adventure.

(2) Winterlights—Ongoing through January 5
On the grounds of Newfields, close to 2 million lights shine—and dance to holiday melodies. Lilly House is decked with handmade decorations. Don’t skip the illuminated Big Piñata, a sculpture by Mexican artists.

(3) Big Ten Championship Game—December 7
The top two teams in the regular college football season’s standings confront each other at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’ll be the first time in conference history that the No. 1 and 2 teams match up.

(4) Nutcracker! Magical Christmas BalletDecember 12
A troupe from countries around the world, including Italy, Japan, Ukraine, England, and Poland, takes the stage at Old National Centre. This year, several reimagined scenes blend classical ballet with avant-garde circus techniques.

(5) Straight No Chaser—December 14–15
The Indiana University–born a cappella group is known for their holiday renditions. Their Top Shelf Tour coming to Murat Theatreincludes those favorites, plus new interpretations of iconic songs through the decades.

