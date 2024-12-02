Editor’s Note: Paws And Reflect

Photo by Kaitlyn Huff, Huff Photography

I HAVE the cutest dog in the world. Because I have stated it here, in writing, it must be an indisputable fact. You’ll notice I did not say he is the most well-mannered or best-behaved canine. My schnauzer mix, Irving, is not likely to ever win any congeniality or citizenship awards. Not only does he have big terrier energy distilled in a compact, 25-pound body, Irvs is also an accomplished escape artist. He is leash reactive. He takes Prozac. He turns his nose up at even slightly inclement weather. I’m not really mad that Irving starts shivering when outdoor temps drop below 70, because that means I can dress him in little sweaters and jackets. I like to think I’m doing him a big favor when I bundle him up in turtlenecks, but it’s honestly more for my own enjoyment and amusement than for his warmth and comfort. The stink-eye he gives me when I pull a new garment over his head and make him sit for pictures conveys just how he feels about the whole ordeal.

There’s a lot for humans to love in our annual Best of Indy cover story, from peak places to take the dog for a nature walk, to art classes, to Detroit-style pizza, to vintage fashion, to our favorite WNBA baller. We also capture the magic of winter throughout this issue with a dazzling set of cake toppers, travel tips for a Wisconsin road trip, and new takes on traditional gingerbread drinks and dishes. But my heart belongs to our Pet Project page, where we’ve dressed up our canine and feline friends in their best holiday finery—including my favorite scruffy cutie in a festive green hoodie and striped bow tie.

Wishing merriment and joy to you and yours.