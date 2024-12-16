Pet Project: That’s So Fetch

Photos by Tony Valainis

“They said don’t try to pose, just be myself. But I could be a model. You think I should model, right?” —Butter, Community Heights

Hello Doggie rhinestone-embellished dress. $16. Canine Cloud Nine, Carmel City Center

Photos by Tony Valainis

“Life is a party. Dress for it.” —Peach, Nora

Doggy Parton Evening Star beaded gown with faux fur trim. $45. Petco, multiple locations

Photos by Tony Valainis

“I wasn’t sure I could own this. Then I realized everyone is in their own heads, worried about themselves. That took the pressure off.” —Irving, Pike Township

Venice stretch-knit hoodie. $44. furb.com; handmade peppermint stick bow tie. $12.50. theboldbowtie.com

Photos by Tony Valainis

“Darlings, elegance is a must whilst waiting for Santa.” —Celia, Glendale

Merry & Bright emerald satin pj’s. $15. Also available in crimson. PetSmart, multiple locations

Photos by Tony Valainis

“We were worshipped in ancient Egypt. Now what do we have? Fleece? Look away.” —Luna, Zionsville

Merry Makings chunky fleece turtleneck. $18. Petco, multiple locations