Pet Project: That’s So Fetch

“They said don’t try to pose, just be myself. But I could be a model. You think I should model, right?” —Butter, Community Heights
Hello Doggie rhinestone-embellished dress. $16. Canine Cloud Nine, Carmel City Center
“Life is a party. Dress for it.” —Peach, Nora
Doggy Parton Evening Star beaded gown with faux fur trim. $45. Petco, multiple locations
“I wasn’t sure I could own this. Then I realized everyone is in their own heads, worried about themselves. That took the pressure off.” —Irving, Pike Township
Venice stretch-knit hoodie. $44. furb.com; handmade peppermint stick bow tie. $12.50. theboldbowtie.com
“Darlings, elegance is a must whilst waiting for Santa.” —Celia, Glendale
Merry & Bright emerald satin pj’s. $15. Also available in crimson. PetSmart, multiple locations
“We were worshipped in ancient Egypt. Now what do we have? Fleece? Look away.” —Luna, Zionsville
Merry Makings chunky fleece turtleneck. $18. Petco, multiple locations