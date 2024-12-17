Traveler: Lake Geneva

WHEN A town is defined by a lake, you assume the cold months freeze out vacationers. When it comes to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, you’re wrong: The snowy season holds distinct charms.

In December, you can dine with Santa at the Grand Geneva Resort. On the grounds that once housed the first Playboy Resort, Mr. Claus also shows up on the slopes. Rather hang out with friends? Book an igloo experience offering food and drink under a clear, heated dome that holds six. Or pile into the warm car and drive through the property’s holiday display of more than 2 million lights. In town, hit Winterfest Lake Geneva from January 29 to February 2, where teams from around the country show off their massive snow sculptures. Advice: Arrive a few days early to watch these amazing artists at work.

An epic obstacle course is the centerpiece of the Abominable Snow Race at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures. Cap off the frosty fun with a horse-drawn sleigh ride at Dan Patch Stables.

You’ll want to leave enough time to duck into Yerkes Observatory. Once a groundbreaking University of Chicago–connected facility for mapping the night sky, it dodged a plan to transition it into condos and emerged as a place where science, art, and history come together thanks to a philanthropic effort. Peopled with passionate staff including engaging guides, it offers an array of special events, from candlelight strolls to observe constellations to behind-the-scenes tours. Peer through the Yerkes Great Refractor, a telescope that awed the likes of Albert Einstein, Edwin Hubble, and Carl Sagan. It’s still the largest refracting telescope in the world.

