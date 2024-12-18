Cheers: Prodigal Son

Photo by Tony Valainis

BEN DAVIS grad Nick Detrich has spent the last few decades building businesses in competitive markets such as New Orleans and London. After family matters prompted a move back to Indy, he decided to bring what he’d learned on the road back home. His new bar and restaurant, Magdalena, opened in Fountain Square in November, taking over the historic space last occupied by craft cocktail bar Thunderbird, which closed in 2022.

Magdalena’s cocktails marry local lore (for example, Hoosier brandies or Indiana persimmons) with present-day polish, while the seafood-laden menu pulls from purveyors Detrich has worked with since his NoLa days. “It’s a menu that’s really focused on thoughtful sourcing,” Detrich says, “and it definitely has a Southern flair.” 1127 Shelby St.