Foodie: Marlon Llewellyn Of Scotchy Jamaican Grill

PROVIDING NORTHSIDE diners a fresh take on the salt cod fritters, rice and peas, and jerk dishes he grew up loving in Jamaica may be Marlon Llewellyn’s current focus. However, when he was young, the self-proclaimed “certified mama’s boy,” who spent hours at his mother’s restaurant helping with the cooking and baking, set his sights not on a restaurant kitchen but on breaking records on the gridiron.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Llewellyn moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at just 6 years old, where he fell in love with football. The record-setting inside linebacker chose Ball State University, where he became a star not just for his moves on the field but for the barbecues he hosted for his friends and fellow players. After graduation, he taught high school math, worked as a principal, and took a recruitment position at Marian University. But the spice-rich, smoky foods of home were always on his mind.

After his mother passed away, Llewellyn decided his life needed a reset. “I went to my journal, and I wrote out the plan” for what would become Scotchy Jamaican Grill, named after the Scotch bonnet pepper found in many Caribbean dishes.

His mother’s legacy lives on at his Fishers Test Kitchen stall, which is the Hamilton County suburb’s first Jamaican restaurant. Llewellyn lends his own spin to the classics, adding crab to his cod fritters and featuring jerk pork in addition to the usual chicken. He’s also honoring his grandfather, who grew most of the family’s food back on the island.

“Nothing went to waste,” he says, “and we made sure to feed our community. It’s all part of our story.” 9713 District North Dr., Ste. 1210, Fishers