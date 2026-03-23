PBR: UNLEASH THE Beast took center stage over the weekend as the sights and sounds of professional bull riding were on full display in downtown Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Brady Fielder came away as the lone rider to score on all three of his bulls, marking his second win of the season and moving to fourth in the title chase.
PHOTOS: PBR 2026 Rides Into Downtown Indy
Professional Bull Riders touched down at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday and Sunday as performing bull riders showed why they’re the best in the sport.