JULIE W. BISHOP of Carmel, a jewelry enthusiast, and her mom, Amy Wilson, an artist and interior designer, joined forces to create Juler’s Row, a jewelry and bauble-themed accessories brand. Their newest brainchild, wallpaper, will make any accent wall sparkle. Our favorite is this Diamond Shapes on Black design, but the duo has others that feature chains, colored gemstones, and charms. “We realized we didn’t see any jewelry-related wallpaper on the market,” says Bishop. “My mom has always had this appreciation for wallpaper, so we wanted to offer something unique.” Typically, Wilson paints each component of a print in watercolor as Bishop fine-tunes the patterning. “We typically go back and forth until we feel we’ve gotten the design right.”

$125 per 2-foot-by-12-foot pre-pasted roll; peel-and-stick and wider panels by special order