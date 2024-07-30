- Races happen only on weekends through mid-October.
- Grandstand seating is first come, first served. But the “nosebleed” section is still close enough to smell rubber and gasoline.
- July 20 is Hall of Fame Night.
- You can buy a pit pass—but only the day of—in the office at the north end of the track.
- Bring your earbuds. You can listen to the public address live.
- Teacher? Show your school ID for a discount.
- Don’t even think about bringing your dog.
- Or a cooler.
- It’s great for kids, but find the no smoking, no alcohol section: the aluminum seats on the south end.
- Get live timing and scoring on the Race Monitor app.
Unspoken Rules: Indianapolis Speedrome
A manner-festo for the oldest operating figure eight track in the U.S.