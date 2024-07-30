Unspoken Rules: Indianapolis Speedrome

Races happen only on weekends through mid-October.

Grandstand seating is first come, first served. But the “nosebleed” section is still close enough to smell rubber and gasoline.

You can buy a pit pass—but only the day of—in the office at the north end of the track.

Bring your earbuds. You can listen to the public address live.

Teacher? Show your school ID for a discount.

Don’t even think about bringing your dog.

Or a cooler.

It’s great for kids, but find the no smoking, no alcohol section: the aluminum seats on the south end.