Unspoken Rules: Indianapolis Speedrome

A manner-festo for the oldest operating figure eight track in the U.S.
By
-
Indianapolis Speedrome is pictured at night during a race.
Photography by Tony Valainis/Indianapolis Monthly
  • Races happen only on weekends through mid-October.
  • Grandstand seating is first come, first served. But the “nosebleed” section is still close enough to smell rubber and gasoline.
  • July 20 is Hall of Fame Night.
  • You can buy a pit pass—but only the day of—in the office at the north end of the track.
  • Bring your earbuds. You can listen to the public address live.
  • Teacher? Show your school ID for a discount.
  • Don’t even think about bringing your dog.
  • Or a cooler.
  • It’s great for kids, but find the no smoking, no alcohol section: the aluminum seats on the south end.
  • Get live timing and scoring on the Race Monitor app.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR