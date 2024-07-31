Fun: Gen Con Alternatives

BREWERIES, CAFES, RETAIL STORES, and even libraries in Central Indiana have gotten a clear message from the 70,000 or so folks who make the pilgrimage here for Gen Con, the annual tabletop gaming convention. Lots of people like playing board games, and not only during convention weekend in August.

Businesses’ next move, if you will, was clear. Many have realized having a selection of such games on-site will get patrons to stick around—or even to come by in the first place. The notion is not only good for business, but it’s great for game lovers. We’ve sussed out unexpected spots with carefully curated selections where we can all have some good old-fashioned fun. No beat-up boxes, tattered game boards, and missing pieces here. We’ve checked them all out for you in person.

CENTERPOINT BREWING

The Broad Ripple location has plenty of space to spread out with one of the games neatly showcased near the bar. They wisely connected with Noblesville’s Moonshot Games in 2022 to curate a collection that includes such popular mass market titles as Exploding Kittens and Codenames, as well as lesser-known but worthy options such as Skull and A Fake Artist Goes to New York. Bonus: You can order food from the adjacent 317 BBQ. Just wash your hands before grabbing a game. 6320 Guilford Ave., 317-602-8386

BOOKS & BREWS

From its inception, this locally grown company has been a welcoming spot for patrons to bring their own games or take one off the sample shelves. Watch the calendar for an occasional Catan tournament (no experience necessary). Be aware, though, that scheduled live trivia and open mic events may make certain times inconducive to games requiring quiet concentration. 9402 Uptown Dr., 317-288-5136

HITHERTO COFFEE & GAMING PARLOUR

A terrific fusion of cafe and game store, this Greenfield mainstay has a borrowable library almost as rich as its extensive for-sale collection. At Hitherto, you can sip a cold brew or munch on a flatbread pizza while encountering Cosmic Encounter, daring your friends to a Challengers! face-off, or paying a nostalgic visit to Candy Land. Table space may be limited during busy times, but you can always occupy yourself with a pastry while you wait. 1558 N. State St., Greenfield, 317-318-9782

MASHCRAFT BREWING

Well before you reach your table at this Delaware Street drinkery, you’ll discover a cabinet stuffed with tabletop games. Grab a Golden Goose or a Lemonberry and take your pick. The offerings aim to please the masses (Scattergories, Taboo), the hobbyists (Dominion, 7 Wonders), and those in between (Ticket to Ride, Splendor). 2205 N. Delaware St., 317-602-2552

FLGS

That’s gamer parlance for Friendly Local Game stores. Many also serve as community centers of sorts, where folks can shop but also try out games. (Some may have table fees.) Family Time Games (8796 Michigan Rd., 317-429-9817), Valkyrie’s Vault (1044 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-520-3565), Saltire Games (11135 Pendleton Pike, 317-823-1645), the new Elf ’N Moon (1354 Shelby St., 317-600-3313), and local pioneer The Game Preserve (8487 Union Chapel Rd., 317-257-9110) are places where you can learn a new game or revisit old favorites from extensive collections. A big plus is that knowledgeable staff can help steer you toward your new all-time favorite.

Local libraries: Along with your book pile, you can borrow games from select library locations, including Hamilton County’s Noblesville and Fishers branches. Both offer a wide range of popular picks that includes Great Western Trail, King of Tokyo, and Pandemic (the latter may still be too close to home for some). While you need to be a Hamilton Country resident to check them out at those branches, anyone can play on-site.

The Garage food hall: Free every Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m., the Game Night Social is an opportunity to try out a new pursuit, rediscover an old standby, and meet new people. You’ll find about 50 games to choose from. All ages are welcome. 906 Carrollton Ave., 317-556-1252