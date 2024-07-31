My Look: Sara Jean Potts, Co-Owner, Guide & Anchor

How would you describe your personal fashion philosophy?

Bright, bold, and vintage-inspired. I don’t feel right leaving the house unless I’m wearing a big pair of earrings and colorful eyeshadow.

Are there any specific colors or patterns you’re drawn to when picking out clothing?

I gravitate toward anything with fun colors, cool graphics, or patterns, but lately I’ve been really into textures as well. I can’t get enough mesh or hollow-out crochet in my life!

Did you have a sense of style even as a kid?

My mom always likes to remind me of my phase of wearing adult cowboy boots at two years old, and just a year or so later, proclaiming, “I do it,” when she would try to pick out my outfits.

What’s your go-to place to shop for clothes?

I support local as much as I can. Lately, I’ve been mostly wearing my own brand, Guide & Anchor, but I love Cargo Streetwear, Minus Skate Shop, Future Friends, The Dream House vintage collective, and Good Neighbor. And I’m always on the lookout for pop-ups.

Who inspires you fashion-wise?

I’ve always been inspired by the younger generation, and especially these days. There’s so much body positivity right now, and everyone seems focused on crafting an individual style. It’s a bold and beautiful time for fashion, and I’m so here for it!

What’s your go-to look when you’re in a rush?

I’ve got a pretty big vintage belt and earring collection, so whenever I get stuck, I typically wear an all-black outfit, or any solid color, and let my accessories do the work. But when I have a bit more time, I tend to switch it up between monochrome and mix-and-match outfits.

How does your sensibility as a designer connect to your wardrobe?

Whether I’m designing interiors or my own outfit, it’s important to me that every bit and piece be thoughtful and interesting. At some point, though, you have to decide which part is going to be the main feature and which parts should be supporting elements in the overall concept.

Has anything been consistent in your look through the years?

Both my mom and grandma were Mary Kay ladies back in the day, and they both had dreams of working their way up and getting the pink Cadillac. I always thought that was such a powerful feminist goal, so I’ve associated makeup with power since I was a child. I’d say my bold-winged eyeliner has always felt like a statement for me, one I’ve made for most of my makeup-wearing life.