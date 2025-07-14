WNBA All-Star Weekend Touches Down In Indy

JUST ONE YEAR after the Indiana Fever became the hottest ticket in every town they traveled to with Caitlin Clark on the roster, Indy’s women’s basketball team plays host to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend July 18–19. Once again, they’re the league’s biggest and most sought-after draw.

The Fever share the weekend spotlight with the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, which features events coinciding with the WNBA All-Star festivities.

“The reason we’re hosting … it’s for our community. It’s twofold,” says Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “To show off Indianapolis to fans of the WNBA who maybe have never been here before and make sure they know we’re the center of the basketball world, but secondly to impact our community. That’s the number one thing that we always want to do when we host any of these large events.”

WNBA All-Star Events

Tickets to the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse are available through Ticketmaster. But visitors can access a wide variety of related events, including the Kia Skills Challenge, which is a timed obstacle course testing five current WNBA players on their dribbling, passing, and shooting abilities.

In the Starry 3-Point Contest, five players take turns in a two-round, timed shootout at the 3-point line, with each player set up with four racks of five basketballs—four worth 1 point and one, considered the “money ball,” worth 2 points. A fifth rack made up of five money balls is also placed along the perimeter. Two pedestals with balls worth 3 points each are located further away from the 3-point line in what is coined the “Starry Range.” The two players with the highest scores in the first round advance to the final.

Rosters

In years past, All-Star starters have been determined by a combination of 50 percent fan votes, 25 percent media voting, and 25 percent player votes, while WNBA head coaches chose the reserves for both squads. Both teams are comprised of 11 players each. Current Indiana Fever players DeWanna Bonner, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell have been named to past games, while other well-known competitors such as A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty have been mainstays of the All-Star Game.

WNBA All-Star Festivities

Whether it’s the inaugural Fever Fan Fest, the arts and culture programs, or the design and installation of a mural dedicated to Fever legend Tamika Catchings, Indianapolis is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to making this year’s All-Star weekend one to remember.

“I don’t think there are many cities that can pull this sort of thing off as well as we can,” says Raines. “We’re going to raise the bar for WNBA All-Star weekend, and I don’t envy whoever the host is in 2026.”

WNBA Live!

From July 17 to 19, the Indiana Convention Center hosts the WNBA fan fest, where events at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture span the full weekend.

Fever Fest

The Indiana Fever bring excitement to White River State Park on Saturday, July 19, as they host a number of events including comedy, live music, dance performances, and more in tribute to the Hoosier state.

Arts and Culture Programs

South Bend native Nate Baranowski adds to the city’s growing collection of monumental public art with his mural honoring Hall of Famer and Fever legend Tamika Catchings on the side of the Lockerbie Court apartment building at North New Jersey and East Allegheny streets.

Throughout downtown Indianapolis, the arts are on full display with two murals to adorn both sides of the Indianapolis Artsgarden, as well as featured art by female street artists throughout the city, including live graffiti painting, floral art, and 3D chalk art.

On Monument Circle, a popup art market showcases music and dance performances and walking tours by Through2Eyes.