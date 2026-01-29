PHOTO: Purdue Women’s Basketball Ends Losing Streak Against IU

Purdue women’s basketball regained bragging rights after defeating in-state rival Indiana at Mackey Arena, 80-69.
By
-
5

PURDUE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ended their in-state losing streak on Sunday when they claimed the Barn Burner Trophy for the first time since 2016 after they defeated Indiana University, 80-69. With the win, Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds earned her 300th career win while the Boilermakers were led by 13 points from Nya Smith and 12 points each by Madison Layden and Hila Karsh.

Lana-McCarthy
Lana-McCarthy-2
Katie-Gearlds
Jerni-Kiaku
Lana-McCarthy1
Lenée-Beaumont
Lenée-Beaumont2
Lenée-Beaumont3
Lenée-Beaumont6
Lenée-Beaumont5
Madison-Layden-Zay-2
Lenée-Beaumont7
Madison-Layden-Zay3
Madison-Layden-Zay
Shay-Ciezki2
Nevaeh-Caffey
Shay-Ciezki
Shay-Ciezki3
Tara-Daye
teri-moren
Tara-Daye4
Tara-Daye3
Teri-Moren2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR