PURDUE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ended their in-state losing streak on Sunday when they claimed the Barn Burner Trophy for the first time since 2016 after they defeated Indiana University, 80-69. With the win, Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds earned her 300th career win while the Boilermakers were led by 13 points from Nya Smith and 12 points each by Madison Layden and Hila Karsh.