PURDUE MEN’S BASKETBALL continued their hold on first place in the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday night after they held off a late rally from University of Washington to win their sixth game in a row with an 81-73 victory. The Boilermakers were led by 23 points from Braden Smith, followed by 14 points and 14 rebounds from Trey Kaufman-Renn.
