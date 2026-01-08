PHOTOS: Purdue Basketball Escapes Washington

While nursing a 20-point lead at several points in the game, Purdue edged out Washington, 81-73, for their fourth conference win of the season.
By
-
7
PURDUE MEN’S BASKETBALL continued their hold on first place in the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday night after they held off a late rally from University of Washington to win their sixth game in a row with an 81-73 victory. The Boilermakers were led by 23 points from Braden Smith, followed by 14 points and 14 rebounds from Trey Kaufman-Renn.
 
Braden-Smith4
Braden-Smith
Gene-Keady
Cox1
CJ-Cox
Daniel-Jacobsen
Hannes-Steinbach
Jacobsen1
loyer
Matt-Painter
Loyer3
Omer-Mayer
Pete
Oscar-C
Oscar-Cluff
SmithB
SmithB1
TKR2
Trey-Kaufman-Renn0
Trey-Kaufman-Renn1-2
Trey-Kaufman-Renn3
Trey-Kaufman-Renn3-2
Trey-Kaufman-Renn6
Trey-Kaufman-Renn8

1 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR