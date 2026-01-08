You’re originally from Australia and have traveled extensively for your career. What drove you to make this latest move?

I’ve been out of Australia for 20 years and in Europe, where I both played and served as a coach professionally, so I would call myself someone who sees home as where they are at the moment. I really miss Australia. It’s a beautiful country, but there are places that offer more for volleyball in the world. From my perspective, having the opportunity to come to the United States at the right time when volleyball is the biggest sport for women in collegiate athletics … it was just a good chance to get on the ground floor of the pro league.

You played 10 seasons professionally and then began your coaching career shortly afterward. What was the biggest thing you learned early on from the sidelines that you hadn’t learned as a player?

I don’t know if I didn’t know it as a player, but I certainly didn’t think about it as a player. Coaching is a game where you’re working with others, so it’s really important to understand that knowledge has no power without trust. Of course, it’s crucial to be knowledgeable in your craft and to understand tactics. I’ve put a lot of effort and time into working on that. But if you can’t build those relationships with the athletes and the other people working around us, then you’re going to have a hard time getting your message across. That was a quick realization for me, that the way that I interact with the people around me is going to influence whether they even hear the knowledge that I have to share.

What hurdle you’ve faced has helped shape how you lead and coach today?

I don’t know if it’s super relevant in the United States, because there are a lot of females coaching here, but in Europe, I was alone in most leagues I was coaching. Even if I was in an international competition there, if I was lucky, I was maybe one of two women coaching. It’s always been really important for me to remember that I’m in a position—with the work that I do, how I do it, and who I show up as—to inspire women. I can affect the way people perceive females as coaches, especially in Europe.

What is your earliest memory of volleyball?

I remember just being so frustrated in a game one time that I went off and I booted the volleyball. My mom absolutely ripped through me, letting me know that I wouldn’t be doing that again. Now I’m absolutely calm, and I keep myself under control on the sideline.

In many sports, the style of play internationally is very different from the style in the U.S. Is that the same for volleyball?

I’ve coached in men’s volleyball as well. On the international stage, it’s more creative, more aggressive, and more focused on finding solutions than it is in the U.S. I want to bring that spirit to Indiana; there’s a movement toward changing women’s volleyball to be more like that. We’re very athletic and powerful, just as much as a man, and we need to be able to utilize that kind of play. Generally speaking, the U.S. is one of the leaders in volleyball. USA volleyball has a particular style of play, and it’s brought them good results with a silver and a gold medal, so I think we can honestly say whatever they’re doing is right.

The Indy Ignite experienced a lot of success in their first season last year, advancing to the championship. How much easier does that make your transition into head coach, working with talent that is not only returning but is also fueled by a strong runner-up finish?

There are two parts that I’d like to touch on. The first is that I agree that performance is important, and I’ve spoken to the girls, and they’re very hungry to take it to the next step. I know they also want to improve their record and make sure they’re in a good position to be in the best playoff situation. On the flip side, what Indy did both on and off the court has given them a great reputation, so I had an easy time convincing players that the Indy Ignite would be a good team to come to. The organization treats its athletes well and has the right values. Though performance is the most important thing in sports, people appreciate how they’re treated, so stepping into this environment has been positive for me in recruiting because of the great representation behind me. You can’t win without that in the end.



When you look at the seven returning players, what stands out to you about their ability on the court, and what excites you most about where you and your coaching staff can take them next?

I wanted to keep all seven of these athletes because of their mindset. I want to bring a really bold, aggressive game. You have to be ready to fail. You have to be ready to get creative, and all of them are absolutely burning to take that next step and to learn new things and to push forward.

You haven’t had a lot of time to tour Indiana, but from what little exposure you’ve had, what’s your biggest takeaway so far?

The community. I knew I was going to come to a place that loves sports. Volleyball is popular here, but I don’t think I quite understood how big sports overall are in Indiana. I’ve already been to a couple of Fever games, and I went to the TED sports conference. Since, at the end of the day, everything we do is based off the people who support us, to see that people are really invested is very exciting.

What are you most eager to learn and experience about Indiana as you continue to settle in?

I think integrating into the sports culture. We’re in a unique position as professional athletes and professional coaches. My view is that we’re at the top of the top in influencing how things go here, both in volleyball and in the way we play, the character, and the style that we show. Understanding our influence is important for me. To see that the community is so deep and there’s such a big volleyball culture here and imagining what we can do from the top down … the importance of our role is just an exhilarating thing.