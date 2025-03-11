The 100 Greatest Athletes Of Indiana: From Bill Garrett to Andrew Luck (G–L)

Katie Gearlds

BASKETBALL

Indiana Miss Basketball at Beech Grove and All-Big Ten performer at Purdue—where she now serves as head coach—Gearlds once shared McDonald’s All-American Game MVP honors with LeBron James. How’s that for a career highlight?

Era: 2000s–2010s (Coaching: 2013–present)

Paul George

BASKETBALL

In the post–Reggie Miller era, the Pacers sought a new identity. They found it in George, who delivered a litany of offensive highlights including a dunk over Chris Andersen in Game 2 of the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals. Most importantly, though, he catapulted the Pacers back into relevance for years to come.

Era: 2000s–2020s

Eric Gordon

BASKETBALL

Named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2007, Gordon led North Central High School to the state title game only to fall to East Chicago Central. As a freshman at IU the next year, he led the Big Ten in scoring, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten honors. He also was awarded third-team All-American. The seventh pick in the NBA’s 2008 draft, Gordon currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Era: 2000s–2020s

Jeff Gordon

AUTO RACING

Gordon’s family moved from California to Pittsboro,

Indiana, to create new opportunities for the young racer. From his home in the country, Gordon became one of the best drivers in NASCAR history, solidifying his local lore by winning the inaugural 1994 Brickyard 400 race at age 23. Today, Gordon is an American stock car racing executive and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

Era: 1990s–2010s

Wayne Gretzky

HOCKEY

Did you know “The Great One” got his professional start in the Circle City? In 1978, 17-year-old Canadian Wayne Gretzky graduated from junior hockey and signed with the World Hockey Association’s Indianapolis Racers. Gretzky played just eight games before the WHA folded and he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers.

Era: 1970s–1990s (Coaching: 2005–2009)

Bob Griese

FOOTBALL

This Purdue grad and Super Bowl–winning quarterback for the Miami Dolphins was known for his accurate passing and poise under pressure. Griese was a key figure in the Dolphins’ 1972 season, led the team to two Super Bowl victories, and was named to six Pro Bowls. Era: 1960s–1970s

Janet Guthrie

AUTO RACING

She left a career in aerospace engineering for auto racing. After becoming the first woman to race in the Daytona 500 in 1977, Guthrie became the first woman to qualify for the Indy 500.

Era: 1970s

Tyrese Haliburton

BASKETBALL

Acquired in a block-buster trade in 2022 from the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton has been the face of the Indiana Pacers ever since, helping lead the team to its first playoff appearance in four years in the 2023–24 season and its first playoff series win since 2014. He is the only Pacer to ever record 40-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game.

Era: 2020s

Gary Hall Sr.

SWIMMING

Making his name as a swimmer at Indiana University, Hall went on to earn two silver medals and a bronze in three Olympic appearances in 1968, 1972, and 1976. His son, Gary Hall Jr., appeared in the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympic Games, making the pair the first three-time father-son competitors.

Era: 1960s–1970s

Marvin Harrison

FOOTBALL

Drafted 19th overall in 1996, Harrison was instant offense when he stepped on the scene in Indy. No. 88 is synonymous with greatness for all who rooted for the 2007 Super Bowl champion.

Era: 1990s–2000s

Gordon Hayward

BASKETBALL

Hayward’s career is full of “what ifs.” What if he made his half-court heave at Lucas Oil Stadium and Butler beat Duke to win the 2010 NCAA title? What if he didn’t fracture his tibia and dislocate an ankle 5 minutes into his Boston Celtics career? The Brownsburg native and Butler hero spent 14 years in the NBA, retiring in August 2024 to concentrate on family and his film production company.

Era: 2000s–2020s

Billy Herman

BASEBALL

Born in New Albany, Herman was a terrific defensive second baseman and accomplished hitter while playing for the Chicago Cubs in the 1930s and ’40s. Herman was a 10-time All-Star and a key contributor to the Cubs’ success. He was viewed as one of the game’s elite players during his era.

Era: 1930s–1940s

Darriann “Diamond” Hewson

ROLLER DERBY

Named to USA Roller Derby in 2024, Indy’s Darriann Hewson is a force to be reckoned with on the flat track, skating locally for Circle City Roller Derby and the Race City Rebels. She is also a member of Team Indiana Roller Derby and the national Black Diaspora Roller Derby. This July, she joins USA Roller Derby’s training squad at the sport’s 2025 World Cup tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, alongside modern legends Scald Eagle, Bonnie Thunders, Freight Train, and Mutch (we’ll forgive you for not recognizing their names).

Era: 2010s–2020s

Photo by Cori Lynn Life Sports Photography

George Hill

BASKETBALL

This Broad Ripple High School alum defied the odds. The pride of IUPUI, Hill turned his successful small college career into a 16-year NBA profession, which included playing with the Indiana Pacers for five years (2011–16) and again in 2023 before taking time off from basketball to concentrate on other interests. He lives on 900 acres in Texas he calls Scenic Hills Ranch, building his own personal zoo with more than 1,000 different species

of animals.

Era: 2000s–2020s

Cole Hocker

RUNNING

Middle- and long-distance runner Cole Hocker entered the scene last summer, winning gold at the Paris Olympics in the 1500-meter, but his athletic ability was already apparent in eighth grade when he ran a 4:36 mile.

Era: 2010s–2020s

Gil Hodges

BASEBALL

Born in Princeton, Indiana, Hodges was one of the most admired figures in baseball in his time, both as a player (mostly with the Brooklyn Dodgers) and as a manager for the Washington Senators and New York Mets. He was an eight-time All Star, a three-time World Series champion as a player and manager, and a three-time Gold Glove winner for his deftness as a first baseman. Hodges was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022, 50 years after his tragic death from a heart attack.

Era: 1940s–1960s

Lauren Cheney Holiday

SOCCER

The two-time gold medalist, World Cup champion, Ben Davis star, and first person in NWSL history to have her jersey retired after she retired from the league had such an illustrious soccer career that her NBA All-Star spouse, Jrue, might be better known as “Lauren Cheney’s husband.”

Era: 2000s–2010s

Robbie Hummel

BASKETBALL

Until a knee injury on a cold night in a game against Minnesota in 2010, Hummel was one of the best college basketball players in the country. The Valparaiso native and Purdue star recovered and went on to play in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hummel is now a basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network, NBC, and Fox.

Era: 2000s–2010s

Lynna Irby-Jackson

TRACK & FIELD

From 2014 to 2017, Irby-Jackson, then a Pike High School student, swept the finals in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dash. Quick math: That’s 12 state championships. As a senior, she set the girls’ Indiana high school record in the 100-meter dash at 11.41 seconds. She went on to win gold with the US relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Era: 2010s–2020s

Edgerrin James

FOOTBALL

Selected fourth overall in the 1999 NFL draft, James was the best running back in the NFL during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. James left the Colts with over 9,000 yards rushing in 2005, and the team won Super Bowl XLI the following season. He had been so integral to the team during his time in Indiana that owner Jim Irsay sent him a ring. James was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame with the class of 2020.

Era: 1990s–2000s

Tommy John

BASEBALL

It’s too bad that even though this kid from Gerstmeyer High in Terre Haute pitched in the majors for 26 years and amassed over 2,200 strikeouts and 288 wins, with an earned run average of 3.34, all he is remembered for is a medical procedure. John’s unprecedented reconstructive elbow surgery took place 50 years ago and is hailed as the most important medical advancement in baseball history. To date, over 2,400 Tommy John surgeries have been performed for major league players.

Era: 1960s–1980s

Marvin Johnson

BOXING

A relentless southpaw, three-time light heavyweight world champion, and Olympic bronze medalist in the 1972 Munich games, Johnson was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008. Fans knew him as an aggressive but always entertaining fighter who had a lot of heart. Even Indy residents who were not boxing fans were familiar with Johnson’s bombastic style from his multiple television commercial spots for Eastgate Chrysler Plymouth: “Just 500 North Shadeland … Indianapolis.”

Era: 1970s–1980s

Steele Johnson

DIVING

Johnson’s name implies a person as durable as steel, but it was silver he took home from the 2016 Rio Olympic games after competing in the 10-meter synchronized platform diving competition with fellow Purdue Boilermaker David Boudia. The Carmel native, who announced his retirement from diving in December, is also a five-time NCAA diving champion.

Era: 2010s–2020s

Alex Karras

FOOTBALL/WRESTLING

Art imitated life in the 1980s sitcom Webster, in which Karras portrayed fictional retired football player George Papadapolis. In real life, Gary-born Karras graduated from Iowa’s program and went on to a 12-season career as defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions. With a couple of pro wrestling stints to add to his resume, Karras later found fame as a sportscaster and movie and TV actor.

Era: 1950s–1960s

Lilly King

SWIMMING

A three-time gold medalist and two-time silver medalist, IU alum King holds the world record for the long course 100-meter breaststroke. She is in a league of her own when it comes to her impact on swimming in the Hoosier state.

Era: 2010s–2020s

Shawn Kemp

BASKETBALL

Born in Elkhart, Kemp was a dominant force in the NBA during the 1990s, known for his powerful dunks, athleticism, and rebounding. Playing primarily for the Seattle SuperSonics, Kemp was a six-time All-Star and a key player in their 1996 NBA Finals run. His high-flying playing style and ability to change the game with his physicality made him one

of the most exciting players of his era.

Era: 1990s–2000s

Chuck Klein

BASEBALL

Unless you’re a baseball historian, chances are you’ve never heard of Chuck Klein. Well, start researching and get up to speed on the Indianapolis native. He was a power-hitting outfielder whose bat dominated Major League Baseball in the 1930s while he played for the Phillies. He won the National League home run title three times and was the 1932 MVP. A Hall of Famer, Klein was known as “The Hoosier Hammer.”

Era: 1920s–1940s

Jeanette Lee

BILLIARDS

Known as “The Black Widow” on the pool-playing circuit, Lee was neither born here nor currently resides in Indiana. But she lived in Mooresville during the height of her career, so we still claim the billiards legend as ours. Her honors include induction into the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame and All-Time BCA President’s Award. Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, Lee was successfully treated and lives in Tampa, Florida.

Era: 1990s–2000s

Kenny Lofton

BASEBALL

This electrifying center fielder from East Chicago was known for his speed, defense, and leadoff hitting. A six-time All-Star, Lofton amassed over 600 stolen bases and was a key contributor to several playoff teams, including the Cleveland Indians. He was both an offensive and defensive stalwart, one of the best players of his era.

Era: 1990s–2000s

Clyde Lovellette

BASKETBALL

At 6 feet, 9 inches, Lovellette (aka “The Terre Haute Terror”) was a giant among men. A two-time All-American basketball player, Lovellette won the 1952 NCAA title at Kansas, scoring 33 points and grabbing 17 boards in the championship game. Later that year, he joined six fellow Jayhawks on Team USA to defeat the Soviet Union for the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Helsinki.

Era: 1950s–1960s

Andrew Luck

FOOTBALL

Despite an early retirement, Luck was and still is one of the most respected Colts to play, setting record after record while leading Indy to four playoff appearances in his seven seasons. Coming out of Stanford, Luck was so sought after by NFL teams that fans created a campaign known as “Suck for Luck” in hopes their team would be awarded the overall draft pick.

Era: 2010s (Coaching: 2023–present)