- The shifting images on the south face of the Palladium are set to music.
- Bring a chair and/or a blanket.
- The original production Eos: The First Dawn is celestial-themed.
- New shows will be introduced as the seasons change.
- The display repeats every half hour, starting at sundown.
- As it gets darker later or earlier, that time adjusts, so double-check it if you’re headed there in spring or fall.
- Just outside The Tarkington is a popular viewing spot, but don’t block the entrance when a show is letting out.
- On a cold night, nab a parking spot and face north to watch from the comfort of your car.
- On a crowded summer evening, be prepared to hoist tots onto shoulders.
Unspoken Rules: Palladiscope
A manner-festo for the architectural cinema at Carmel’s Carter Green