The Best Fried Chicken in Indianapolis

The full spectrum of Indy’s best fried chicken from grandma to gourmet.

The skillet-fried main attraction at this northwestside fixture has gone in and out of style several times during the restaurant’s 63-year run. Platters of modestly crunchy chicken complement pickled beets, cottage cheese, and peppery whipped potatoes. 2489 W. 30th St., 317-923-6353

Old-fashioned chicken quarters and wings sport a thick, crunchy skin at this soul-food spot dating back to 1988. Jimmy Fallon and Barack Obama are among the diners who have bellied up to the red-vinyl tablecloths. 1831 N. College Ave., 317-926-4476

A trio of lightly crusted chicken wings straddles Belgian waffles at this restaurant that backs up to a downtown gas station. Maxine’s now offers variations like sweet-potato waffles and (gasp) boneless strips. 132 N. East St., 317-423-3300

The mound of fried chicken (order the whole bird or don’t bother) at this Mass Ave restaurant-bar boasts all of the fashionable descriptors: all-natural, free-range birds of Amish persuasion. The flecks of black pepper in the batter provide a gentle kick. 310 Massachusetts Ave., 317-929-1799

Half a fried chicken, aggressively coated and salted, arrives atop a waffle at this chain where nothing is understated. Enlist the help of your friends to polish off the moist-to-the-bone breast, thigh, wing, and leg that make up a single order. 3954 E. 82nd St., 317-296-8262

If you see chef John Adams’s tandoori fried chicken on the menu, consider it your lucky night. Adams soaks chicken thighs in tandoori masala before dredging them in seasoned chickpea-and-lentil flour and frying them to a deep-red hue. 1106 Prospect St., 317-986-6752