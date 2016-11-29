Indy’s Best Ramen Shops

Noodle around at these Best of Indy selections.

December 2016Add a comment

Maybe you’ve noticed that the college-student staple has moved up in the world lately. Here, three local ramen dishes that will warm you up to the Japanese noodle trend.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

2450 E. 146th St., Carmel, 317-218-3553, kizuki.com

all about the aesthetics 🍜

A photo posted by Bonit Gill (@bonit.g) on

Hot Pot:Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen, $12
Soup: Extra-rich and slightly sweet soy sauce–based broth flavored with pork and a lot of garlic.
Toppings: Chashu pork, chicken, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, scallions, corn, fish cake, soft-boiled egg, greens, tofu, and bean sprouts.
Rating: 5 slurps

———-

Ramen Ray
5628 E. 71st St., 317-536-4259

Our Sapporo miso ramen!!! #ramenray #ramenrayindy #ramennoodles #indystar #eathereindy

A photo posted by Ramen Ray (@ramenrayindy) on

Hot Pot: Shoyu Ramen, $13
Soup: Rich, brown, soy sauce–based broth.
Toppings: Chashu pork, ground pork, soft-boiled egg, corn, scallions, fried onion, and bean sprouts.
Rating: 4 slurps

———-

Kobayashi Sushi & Asian Kitchen

2295 Greenfield Ave., Noblesville, 317-774-8188, kobayashisushi.com

Miso ramen.

A photo posted by Dustin M. Etchison (@primal_chef) on

Hot Pot: Tonkotsu Ramen, $9.50
Soup: Milky-white broth infused with the flavor of simmered pork bones.
Toppings: Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp, scallion, bamboo shoots, and soft-boiled egg.
Rating: 3 slurps

 

decbestofindy2016loqMore Best of Indy: 
The Best Food Truck-to-Restaurant Conversions in Indianapolis
Indy’s Best Fried Chicken
2016 Indianapolis Monthly Best of Indy Party

 

Tags: , , , ,

Related Content

Kizuki Ramen

Broth Star: Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya

The Feed: Nada, Ramen Ray’s, and More

Best New Comfort Foods: Ramen Noodles

Eat Sheet: Flamme Burger, Ramen Ray’s, and More
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...