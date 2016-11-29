Indy’s Best Ramen Shops
Noodle around at these Best of Indy selections.
Maybe you’ve noticed that the college-student staple has moved up in the world lately. Here, three local ramen dishes that will warm you up to the Japanese noodle trend.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
2450 E. 146th St., Carmel, 317-218-3553, kizuki.com
Hot Pot:Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen, $12
Soup: Extra-rich and slightly sweet soy sauce–based broth flavored with pork and a lot of garlic.
Toppings: Chashu pork, chicken, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, scallions, corn, fish cake, soft-boiled egg, greens, tofu, and bean sprouts.
Rating: 5 slurps
———-
Ramen Ray
5628 E. 71st St., 317-536-4259
Hot Pot: Shoyu Ramen, $13
Soup: Rich, brown, soy sauce–based broth.
Toppings: Chashu pork, ground pork, soft-boiled egg, corn, scallions, fried onion, and bean sprouts.
Rating: 4 slurps
———-
Kobayashi Sushi & Asian Kitchen
2295 Greenfield Ave., Noblesville, 317-774-8188, kobayashisushi.com
Hot Pot: Tonkotsu Ramen, $9.50
Soup: Milky-white broth infused with the flavor of simmered pork bones.
Toppings: Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp, scallion, bamboo shoots, and soft-boiled egg.
Rating: 3 slurps
