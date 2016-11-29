Indy’s Best Ramen Shops

Noodle around at these Best of Indy selections.

Maybe you’ve noticed that the college-student staple has moved up in the world lately. Here, three local ramen dishes that will warm you up to the Japanese noodle trend.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

2450 E. 146th St., Carmel, 317-218-3553, kizuki.com

all about the aesthetics 🍜 A photo posted by Bonit Gill (@bonit.g) on Sep 17, 2016 at 6:11pm PDT

Hot Pot:Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen, $12

Soup: Extra-rich and slightly sweet soy sauce–based broth flavored with pork and a lot of garlic.

Toppings: Chashu pork, chicken, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, scallions, corn, fish cake, soft-boiled egg, greens, tofu, and bean sprouts.

Rating: 5 slurps

———-

Ramen Ray

5628 E. 71st St., 317-536-4259

Our Sapporo miso ramen!!! #ramenray #ramenrayindy #ramennoodles #indystar #eathereindy A photo posted by Ramen Ray (@ramenrayindy) on Feb 24, 2016 at 6:59pm PST

Hot Pot: Shoyu Ramen, $13

Soup: Rich, brown, soy sauce–based broth.

Toppings: Chashu pork, ground pork, soft-boiled egg, corn, scallions, fried onion, and bean sprouts.

Rating: 4 slurps

———-

Kobayashi Sushi & Asian Kitchen

2295 Greenfield Ave., Noblesville, 317-774-8188, kobayashisushi.com

Miso ramen. A photo posted by Dustin M. Etchison (@primal_chef) on Jun 13, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT

Hot Pot: Tonkotsu Ramen, $9.50

Soup: Milky-white broth infused with the flavor of simmered pork bones.

Toppings: Choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp, scallion, bamboo shoots, and soft-boiled egg.

Rating: 3 slurps