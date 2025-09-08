Editor’s Note: Above-Par Restaurants

THE INSPIRATION for my letter this month comes from my late father, who passed away in early July of this year. While sifting through an endless reel of memories and emotions in the following weeks, I recalled an important life lesson he imparted that has stuck with me throughout my adulthood. You see, my dad was an avid golfer, competitive but never egotistical. He always said he’d rather lose to a more skilled opponent than claim an easy win on the course. He knew playing against people who outmatched him was the best way to improve his own game—because surrounding yourself with people who challenge and inspire you makes you try harder to become better. Comparing golf games to restaurants may seem like apples and oranges, but I can apply his viewpoint to our local dining scene. Over my last three decades living in Indy, I’ve watched the restaurant landscape change, grow, and evolve in waves, with a few distinct classes of new, fresh talent sharing the baton with the chefs who trained them. And each class seems to bring out a competitive and collaborative spirit that only strengthens and improves the quality of Indy’s culinary offerings. This year’s Best Restaurants cover feature perfectly exemplifies the culture of friendly competition here. New contenders on our list, such as Corridor, Lone Pine, Macizo, and Magdalena, challenge the status quo and enhance our local palate, while perennial favorites like 9th Street Bistro, Beholder, and Tinker Street continue to find new ways to advance and expand their ranges. The end result is a hole in one for foodies and cuisine connoisseurs, as well as the industry itself. Bravo to all the chefs and restaurant owners out there who push and play off each other to keep raising the bar ever higher year over year.