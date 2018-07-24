The Feed: FoxGardin, Geraldine’s Supper Club, And More

» Sun King Spirits (351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-843-6250) announced last week that FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale will take over the fourth stall in the large food hall in Carmel, filling the spot originally planned for Beast (which backed out of the project right before the distillery opened earlier this month). Pi Indy, Oca, and La Margarita are already busy serving customers inside the building. No official word yet on when FoxGardin will be up and running.
» Fat Dan’s Deli posted an Instagram update on Geraldine’s Supper Club & Lounge (1101 English Ave.), the Fountain Square location slated to open this year in the former home of Ironworkers Corner Bar. Owner Dan Jarmin originally hoped for a spring 2018 opening, but no specific date has been announced yet.
» Poke Guru is now open at Indianapolis City Market (222 E. Market St., 317-647-6606). Poke is a Hawaiian dish of diced, raw fish that is seasoned and tossed with vegetables and other accompaniments.
» Bloomington-based Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St., 812-202-6789) released cocktails in cans this summer, selling two versions of a Mule (Maui and Bramble) in liquor stores locally and across the Midwest and Eastern United States. Grab yours at Big Red and Crown Liquor stores, and in Lucas Oil Stadium during Colts games later this year.
» Bier Brewery (5133 E. 65th St., 317-253-2437) is opening a taproom in Carmel at 13720 North Meridian Street in October. The family-friendly space will double the size of the original brewery and include a large stage for live entertainment. Neighboring Puccini’s Smiling Teeth and BoomBozz Pizza will partner with the brewery for food. Production will remain at the original 65th Street location.
» Auberge Restaurant (175 S. Main St., 317-733-8755) in Zionsville has a new chef and a new menu. Peter-Paul Meyer was recently appointed to the position of executive chef, and he debuted a new seasonal menu this month. Meyer is originally from Germany and has worked in restaurants and hotels in Europe, throughout the United States, and most recently at the Hilton Indianapolis downtown.
» Upland Brewing Co. is planning a 13,000-square-foot multi-use facility in Fountain Square at the former home of Value World at 1201 East Prospect Street. According to Indianapolis Business Journal, the building will include a brewery, restaurant, beer garden, drinking hall, and bike shop, the last of which will be run by locally owned Grey Goat Bicycle Co. There is no public timeline for opening.
» It’s Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, and we’re loving the shark-themed cupcakes and cookies available in the cases of The Flying Cupcake locations around town.