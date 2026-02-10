Grady the Greyhound

The University of Indianapolis mascot’s full name is C. Greyson Veritas, but loyal fans just call him Grady. Handler and UIndy marketing manager Coran Sigman acts as his voice online, posting upbeat content on Facebook, Instagram, and X since 2020 and adding TikTok to the mix in 2022. “We try to appeal to greyhound adoption fans from around the world,” Sigman says. “Grady II, who will take over in June 2026, is from [New South Wales] Australia. Fans and followers appreciate how we engage with our communities and attend a wide range of events, not just athletics.”

Garth the Golden

Indy social media darling and self-proclaimed “King of the Pawternet,” this OG golden retriever has won the hearts of more than 138,000 devoted followers since mom and manager Abby Coons launched his Insta account soon after his birth in May 2016. These days, the handsome boy with the permanent wink is often joined by his human brother, Kai, in cute video posts and stories. (There’s even an “Ask Garth” button for questions.) “Fans are so kind and loving,” Abby says. “Messages are often hard to keep up with, but we always try our best.”

Nash the Berner

Bernese mountain dogs are known for their good-natured temperaments and their gorgeous tri-colored coats, making Nash a perfect representative of the breed. This cuddly cutie with the big soulful eyes lives for belly rubs and treats. Dressing up for special occasions, zoomies around the yard, and playtime with his favorite toys are just a few of the posts that have earned Nash a TikTok following of 104,700 fans. Frequently talkative (and even a little sassy), he’s not a bit shy about letting viewers know exactly what’s on his mind.

Butler Blue

Born October 30, 2019, at the Fall Creek Place Animal Clinic, Butler Blue IV proudly carries the weight and legacy of his role as official animal representative of Butler University. “We’ve been known as the Bulldogs since 1919 but didn’t have an official live mascot until 2000,” says handler Evan Krauss. With a presence across social media platforms that’s generated upwards of 215,000 followers, Blue IV debuted online in January 2020, chronicling his daily adventures and many guest appearances on campus and around town. He’s even got his own line of merch.

The 3 Retrievers

A fun follow since it debuted in March 2020, the name of the account for owner Melanie Joy’s pack is a bit of a misnomer—the gang includes four sweet golden retrievers: Archie, Oakley, Winston, and Gus (founding member Georgia sadly passed in 2024). Even more heartwarming, three of the four are therapy dogs. “I take them all around the Indianapolis community to spread joy, comfort, and stress relief to those who need it,” Joy says. “We visit Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Carmel ASV Hospital, College Wood Elementary School, many middle and high schools, Eli Lilly, and special events like the Olympic Swim Trials.”

Lena and Frank

Follow along as this pair of pitties explores Indianapolis and Colorado, often clad in cute matching shirts and sweaters. At the ripe old age of 15, sweet Lena’s getting up there in dog years; Frank’s still just a feisty 5-year-old. When they’re out west, they enjoy hikes through the mountains. Here in Indy, you might catch a glimpse of them strolling the streets of Butler-Tarkington, hanging out on the Butler campus, or cruising along the Canal Towpath.

