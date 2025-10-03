Neighborhood Bars: South Side Of Indianapolis

Barringers Tavern

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Village

For 140 years, Barringers has been an anchor on South Meridian Street, located on a corner that was once the last stop on one of the streetcar lines heading south from downtown. During Prohibition, it survived by dishing out meals, sweets, and—legend has it—bootlegged booze passed through a back window slot that still exists. It’s the sort of joint where parking on the grass is perfectly acceptable and the screen door slaps behind you as you walk in. The original bar remains, along with a tarnished bell that once clanged for last call. Patrons nurse sweating bottles of Miller Lite, order $3 Jim Beam Red Stags, play solitaire, and swap barstool stories.

Above the hulking radiators hang snapshots of 1950s Indy 500s and yesteryear Barringers. One undated photo shows men in hats posing with serious bartenders in white bow ties. A sign behind them reads, “Plate Lunch 10¢.” You can imagine that scene recreating itself on a Friday afternoon as a good-sized crowd fills the place—some perched at the bar, most in the adjacent room tucking into tenderloins and sloppy double burgers, dabbing their mouths with paper towels pulled from rolls on each table. These days, a life-size Spuds MacKenzie keeps watch over the pinball machines, vintage cigarette machine (now selling candy smokes), and local bands on Saturday night. Barringers is a cozy, freewheeling haunt where folks come to shrug off the day—or summon ghosts from the past.

2535 S. Meridian St., 317-384-1027

OPEN SINCE: 1879

THE USUAL: Busch Light on draft

Bowhaus Tap

NEIGHBORHOOD: Bates-Hendricks

Like much of its character-rich environs, the storied structure that houses this local lair is more than a century old, with a beautiful wood backbar that the owners suspect predates Prohibition. (The flooring, exterior, and men’s restroom all received updates during the pandemic.) Regulars who live nearby pack the place for karaoke on the weekends, and dogs are welcome on the patio, where there’s a firepit. There’s no kitchen on-site, but food can be delivered. Celebrating a birthday? Expect to partake in the house tradition of downing a shot served in a tiny porcelain toilet bowl.

1729 S. East St., 317-634-4072

OPEN SINCE: 2017

THE USUAL: Scooby Snack (coconut rum, pineapple juice, melon liqueur, and whipped cream)

Dugout Bar

NEIGHBORHOOD: Fletcher Place

The first impression you get of the Dugout depends on which entrance you go into, because, though it isn’t evident from Virginia Avenue, where it takes up half a block of its Fletcher Place home, it’s actually three connected bars in one. A substantial beer garden and large, glossy indoor party spot host live bands and the boisterous crowd, while a minimalist, light-filled, modern tavern in the middle caters to families and those looking for a typical bar bite. But on the northern corner of the building is the old, comfy pub that’s been there since 1954, loaded with sports memorabilia and signs, a jukebox, and an old lottery vending machine. The drink specials are a bargain, and the food is the same that’s on offer just through the unassuming sliding barn doors. No matter which part you stop in, friendly servers and bartenders are happy to share recommendations and chat with regulars and newcomers alike.

621 Virginia Ave., 317-916-1514

OPEN SINCE: 1954

THE USUAL: Sun King Sunlight Cream Ale

Sam’s Silver Circle

NEIGHBORHOOD: Fountain Square

It lacks a theme and a collection of trendy cocktails. And for that, it’s loved all the more. “Follow me to Sam’s,” has been a Fountain Square catchphrase (bonus points for wearing the tee) for decades. Take up the offer to find an unpretentious, character-drenched nucleus of the community. Trays of beer—at prices defying inflation—glide to tables crowded with neighbors and friends. Neon signs and sports memorabilia cover the walls, and regulars are always down for a friendly game of darts. Sam’s calling card is tavern-style pizza with a crispy thin crust and pepperoni nestled under the cheese. (On Saturday and Sunday, breakfast is served.) “The staff is incredibly friendly,” says Christiana Bertsch (a regular and IM staffer), who lives nearby. “It just has a warm, welcoming vibe.” Sit inside or on the heated covered patio, where Sammy the house cat presides. In a city with rotating hot spots, Sam’s stays cool by not trying to be.

1102 Fletcher Ave., 317-636-6288

OPEN SINCE: 1938

THE USUAL: Domestic draft lager in a plastic cup