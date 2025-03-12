The 100 Greatest Athletes Of Indiana: From Maicel Malone-Wallace to Fuzzy Zoeller (M–Z)

Maicel Malone-Wallace

TRACK & FIELD

Though her name might not be instantly recognizable, Malone-Wallace, who attended North Central High School, was an exceptional track and field athlete specializing in the 400 meters and hurdles. She earned gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games. In her time, she was known as one of America’s best sprinters.

Era: 1980s–1990s

Peyton Manning

FOOTBALL

What hasn’t been said about Manning? He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, playing 18 seasons, setting a plethora of passing records, and winning five MVP awards and two Super Bowls—one with the Colts and one with the Broncos. Known for his work ethic, football IQ, and precision passing, Manning was a consummate student of the game. His impact transcended the field, and he has left his mark in both communities where he played—Indianapolis and Denver—as well as in his home city of New Orleans.

Era: 1990s–2010s

Robert Mathis

FOOTBALL

A self-professed “quarterback hater,” Mathis struck fear in the hearts of many and respect from all in his 13-year career as linebacker. Retiring as the Colts’ leader in sacks in a single season as well as sacks in a career, Mathis also helped take Indy to its second franchise Super Bowl in 2007.

Era: 2000s–2010s (Coaching: 2017–present)

Don Mattingly

BASEBALL

Evansville’s Mattingly was a sweet-swinging first baseman for the New York Yankees, where he was known for his consistency and defensive ability. An iconic figure in the 1980s, Mattingly was a nine-time Gold Glove winner and a three-time Silver Slugger. Despite injuries, he amassed over 2,000 hits and was named to six All-Star teams.

Era: 1980s–1990s (Coaching: 2004–present)

Photo Provided by Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Reggie Miller

BASKETBALL

The six-story mural downtown tells you all you need to know about Miller’s enduring impact on the city. He was Indianapolis’ first major pro sports star, bursting onto the national stage by throwing choke signs at Spike Lee and tormenting the hated Knicks. Twenty years after retiring, he remains the face of the Indiana Pacers.

Era: 1980s–2000

Emmett “Branch” McCracken

BASKETBALL

With a name like Branch McCracken, how could this Monrovia-born Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee be anything but memorable? During his college years at IU, he was named Big Ten MVP in 1928 and set the 1930 Big Ten season scoring record. After a brief pro career, McCracken returned to Bloomington to coach the Hoosiers, twice earning NCAA championships and Coach of the Year honors.

Era: 1920s (Coaching: 1930–1965)

George McGinnis

BASKETBALL

The most skilled player on the championship-winning 1969 Washington High School squad, the first sophomore to lead the Big Ten in scoring during his single season at IU, and an ABA champion and MVP with the Pacers, Big Mac belongs in the upper room of Indiana’s greatest basketball players to ever lace ’em up.

Era: 1970s–1980s

Rick Mears

AUTO RACING

Besides sharing the record for most Indianapolis 500 wins with four checkered flags, Mears also started in the front row an astonishing 11 times and still holds the mark for the most pole positions at six.

Era: 1970s–1990s

Rick Mount

BASKETBALL

In 1966, Mount was the first high school athlete to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, a lanky kid with a buzz cut and an intense gaze. Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford wrote the accompanying longform profile. It’s a fitting distinction, as the Lebanon native’s story reads like mythology with its elements of both talent and turbulence. Dubbed “The Rocket,” he possessed what was regarded as one of the purest jump shots in history and scored a spectacular 2,595 points in high school. A true hometown hero, Mount went on to play for Purdue and the Pacers.

Era: 1960s–1970s

Greg Oden

BASKETBALL

Oden’s impact on the hardwood sent shockwaves throughout the Hoosier state for years after hem and his Lawrence North teammates collected the Class 4A championship three years in a row. Among his many titles, he was named Player of the Year in 2005 and ’06 and Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2006 and went on to be picked No. 1 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2007 NBA draft.

Era: 2000s–2010s

Victor Oladipo

BASKETBALL

Oladipo won over Hoosiers fans as a starting guard on IU’s 2012–13 squad, which spent 10 weeks ranked No. 1. After playing for the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, he returned to Indiana in 2017 after being traded to the Pacers. Replacing Paul George as franchise star (albeit only for a few seasons), Oladipo was a two-time All-Star.

Era: 2010s–2020s

Jermaine O’Neal

BASKETBALL Joining the Pacers in a trade that sent Dale Davis to Portland, O’Neal spent eight of his 18 NBA seasons defending the paint in Indy, landing Most Improved Player in 2002, six All-Star nods, three All-NBA honors—and one helluva punch in the Malice at the Palace scuffle.

Era: 1990s–2010s

Photo Provided by Indiana Historical Society

Dan Patch

HORSE RACING

At a time when horse racing was one of the most popular sports in the country, this noted American mahogany bay Standardbred pacer’s talent was second to none. He was so fast other owners wouldn’t enter their horses in races against the Oxford native. Dan Patch broke world speed records more than 14 times in the early 1900s and earned millions of dollars for his owner, Marion Willis Savage. In a weird twist of fate, Dan Patch died on July 11, 1916, and Savage passed away just one day later.

Era: 1900s

Bobby Plump

BASKETBALL

During the 1954 Indiana State High School Boys Basketball Tournament, Milan High School’s Plump hit a set shot at the final buzzer to take down the Muncie Central Bearcats. The legendary game inspired the 1986 movie Hoosiers, which included the historic quote by the character Merle Webb, “Let’s win this game for all the small schools that never had a chance to get here.”

Era: 1950s

Rajeev Ram

TENNIS

A Carmel High School Greyhounds Hall of Famer and IHSAA singles state champ, Ram’s tennis journey began at the Carmel Racquet Club, where he honed his skills before turning pro in 2004. Noted for his aggressive serve-and-volley style, Ram quickly rose to the top as a doubles player, winning six Grand Slam titles, two Olympic silver medals (one with mixed doubles partner Venus Williams), and three consecutive U.S. Open doubles championships. His nonprofit, EntouRaj for Kids, fosters tennis accessibility in Indianapolis.

Era: 2000s–2010s

Antwaan Randle El

FOOTBALL

Drafted by the Chicago Cubs out of high school, this versatile athlete instead chose to attend IU, playing varsity baseball, as well as basketball for Bob Knight. But it was Randle El’s time as quarterback that cemented his name among Hoosier greats. He was the first player in NCAA history to pass for 40 touchdowns and rush for 40 touchdowns, and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award is now named partially in his honor.

Era: 1990s–2010s (Coaching: 2019–present)

Oscar Robertson

BASKETBALL

Born in Indianapolis, Robertson is considered one of the greatest basketball players in history. Known as “The Big O,” he led Crispus Attucks to consecutive state championship wins in 1955—the first for an all-Black school in the state or the country—and 1956, recording the first perfect season for any Indiana high school team, as well. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star and the first player to average a triple-double for an entire season (and remains one of only two to do so). Robertson’s scoring, playmaking, and leadership set new standards for the game at the high school, college, and professional levels, and his impact helped shape the modern NBA. He remains a true pioneer and legend in basketball history.

Era: 1950s–1970s

Glenn Robinson

BASKETBALL

Before Zach Edey, no Boilermaker was as dominant as “Big Dog.” Robinson, the 1991 Indiana Mr. Basketball and state champion from Roosevelt High School in Gary, slammed his way to the Wooden and Naismith awards while at Purdue in 1994 before becoming a No. 1 draft pick and two-time All-Star in the NBA.

Era: 1990s–2000

Scott Rolen

BASEBALL

Hailing from Evansville, Rolen was a standout third baseman in Major League Baseball. Known both for his bat and his defensive prowess, Rolen won eight Gold Gloves and amassed more than 2,000 hits. He was a seven-time All-Star and earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Era: 1990s–2010s

Keagan Rothrock

SOFTBALL

Put this pitching phenom in the “Next Big Thing” category. The Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, Rothrock went a ridiculous 77-4 at Roncalli High School before leading the nation in wins at University of Florida in the 2024 season, with a 33-8 record, and earning the SEC Freshman of the Year honor.

Era: 2020s

Jeff Saturday

FOOTBALL

From undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, Saturday was an integral part of Indy’s offensive line. Named a Pro Bowler six times, Saturday was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2015.

Era: 1990s–2010s (Coaching: 2017–2022)

Kyle Schwarber

BASEBALL

Schwarber’s legendary status was cemented when he became a World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, but his rise to stardom began in 2013 when he helped IU place fifth in the College World Series. As a Hoosier, he ranks in the all-time top 10 in five categories, including seventh for most home runs, with 40 during his career.

Era: 2010s–2020s

Razor Shines

BASEBALL

Maybe Shines remains an Indianapolis Indians fan favorite because of his on-field achievements: He’s in the top five in Indians history for home runs, RBIs, and doubles; he was team MVP in 1984; and he helped the team clinch three division titles, four American Association championships, and two Triple-A Classic crowns in the 1980s and ’90s. Or maybe it’s the name. R-r-r-r-r-r-r-right?

Era: 1970s–1990s

Mark Spitz

SWIMMING

If a gold medal for the best ’stache were awarded, this Indiana University and Olympic star would walk away with top honors. Instead, swimmer Spitz won seven gold medals during the 1972 Munich Olympics, each marking a world record, after earning two gold medals in the 1968 Mexico City games. Spitz is one of the most decorated and beloved American Olympians of all time.

Era: 1960s–1970s

Tony Stewart

AUTO RACING

Columbus native Stewart’s career is one of the most notable in race car driving history. Also known as “Smoke,” Stewart excelled in midget cars, NASCAR, and IndyCar and was named one of the 75 greatest NASCAR drivers in 2023. Of his five Indianapolis 500 starts, his best finish was fifth in 1997.

Era: 1990s–2010s

George Taliaferro

FOOTBALL

Taliaferro, who played multiple positions, was a football All-American for three years at IU and helped the undefeated 1945 team win the Big Ten Championship—all while segregation kept him from living and eating alongside his teammates. His impact extended past the field as he helped desegregate IU.

Era: 1940s–1950s

Chuck Taylor

BASKETBALL

Beating Mr. Air Jordan by several decades, this 1915–19 Columbus High School basketball standout (and later top Converse salesman and hoops promoter) left an enduring mark on the sport. Taylor’s name adorns the iconic canvas Converse All-Star high tops, his design improvements on the standard sneaker saving countless turned ankles.

Era: 1910s–1920s (The shoes: timeless)

Jonathan Taylor

FOOTBALL

Taylor’s single-mindedness with the ball in his hands was evident from his first snap as a backup in 2020. As a rookie, he tied the ninth place record for most yards rushed in a game at 253 yards. Since then, he’s remained a staple of the Colts’ offense and solidified his place in team lore.

Era: 2010s–2020s

Marshall Walter “ Major” Taylor

CYCLING

This groundbreaking cyclist from Indianapolis was one of the world’s fastest men in the late 19th century. Overcoming racial barriers, he won numerous national and international titles, including the World Championship in 1899. Taylor’s success in a segregated sport helped pave the way for future African American athletes. His accomplishments made him a trailblazer and an enduring icon in cycling and sports history.

Era: 1890s–1900s

Isiah Thomas

BASKETBALL

In just two seasons at IU, Thomas led the Big Ten in steals each year, was named an All-American as a sophomore, and earned Most Outstanding Player in the 1981 NCAA Tournament, helping IU net its fourth title. He went on to play for the dominant 1980s Pistons, netting back-to-back championships, 12 All-Star nods, and the 1990 NBA Finals MVP honor, before a stint as Pacers head coach.

Era: 1980s–1990s (Coaching: 2000–2012)

Reggie Wayne

FOOTBALL

Wayne ended his career as 10th all-time in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. Equally impressive is his stamina—211 games played, the most in Colts history.

Era: 1990s–2010s (Coaching: 2022–present)

Dick Weber

BOWLING

Yes, bowling is a sport. And, yes, Weber, of Indianapolis, ranks as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, in bowling history. He won 26 Professional Bowlers Association titles and dominated the lanes with his smooth delivery. He is enshrined in the PBA Hall of Fame. During his heyday in the 1960s and ’70s, Weber was The Man, the best-known bowler in the world.

Era: 1950s–1990s

Stephanie White

BASKETBALL

The 1995 Indiana Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year at Seeger High School, national champion and Big Ten Player of the Year at Purdue, and five-year WNBA pro, White is back home for her second stint as Indiana Fever head coach.

Era: 1990s–2000s (Coaching: 2003–present)

John Wooden

BASKETBALL

As a player and a coach, Wooden was a basketball legend. Born in the unincorporated town of Hall, he earned All-American honors at Purdue and won a national championship as the team’s point guard. As a coach, Wooden’s impact was immense, winning 10 NCAA titles with UCLA, including seven consecutive championships. Known for his leadership, discipline, and the “Pyramid of Success,” Wooden influenced generations of athletes, leaving a lasting legacy as one of the greatest coaches in sports history.

Era: 1920s–1930s (Coaching: 1933–1975)

Mike Woodson

BASKETBALL

One of 12 children, Woodson used basketball to play his way from Broad Ripple High School to stardom at Indiana University. He parlayed his successful collegiate years into becoming the 12th pick in the 1980 NBA draft, joining the New York Knicks. Following his pro career, he was an NBA coach from 1996 to 2021, most notably for the Atlanta Hawks and the Knicks, before moving to Bloomington to lead the Hoosiers.

Era: 1970s–1980s (Coaching: 1996–present)

Rod Woodson

FOOTBALL

This legendary defensive back from Fort Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. Known for his speed, versatility, and playmaking ability, Woodson earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and was a key contributor to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. His skills and leadership solidified his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Era: 1980s–2000s (Coaching: 2010–2023)

Jackie Young

BASKETBALL

What’s next for Princeton native Young—Indiana Miss Basketball and Naismith National Player of the Year in 2016, the state’s all-time leading high school scorer, a champ at Notre Dame, the 2019 No. 1 WNBA Draft pick, a two-time WNBA title-winner with the Las Vegas Aces, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist? Probably acquiring a larger trophy case. Era: 2010s–2020s

Frank “Fuzzy” Zoeller

GOLF

New Albany native Zoeller’s 10 PGA Tour victories include the 1979

Masters and the 1984 U.S. Open Championship, in addition to two Ryder Cup wins. Nowadays, you’re more likely to spot Zoeller sipping his

namesake vodka at one of the many courses he’s designed around

the U.S., including two in Southern Indiana.

Era: 1970s–2000s