Carlos Salazar Uses His Noodle At Bottleworks

WHEN CARLOS Salazar relocated his popular Lil Dumplings walk-up restaurant from the Fishers Test Kitchen to the Bottleworks District’s Garage food hall last month, he kept the counter-service vibe going strong with a few slight alterations. Salazar’s loyal fans can look forward to several tasty ramen choices—including duck and crab options—at the new Lil Dumplings Noodle Bar. The streamlined menu also lists noodle bowls and appetizers along the lines of salmon roe served over rice and okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese waffle that is paired here with smoky Mexican street corn, just another example of the imaginative Asian-fusion mashups Salazar does so well.