February’s First Bite

New In Town: Hollywood Ending

Like so many other blockbusters, the long-awaited Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie (1258 Windsor St.), an art-house theater and restaurant from the team behind Bluebeard, was an epic production years in the making. It is set to open within the month in Windsor Park, a low-key neighborhood near Brookside Park, showing first-run flicks on four screens and surpassing concession standards with a 100-seat dining room. “We studied a lot of theater models, and the benefit of this is that we will have a revenue stream from the restaurant,” says co-founder Edward Battista, who worked on the 14,500-square-foot buildout with his father, developer Tom Battista, and business partner Sam Sutphin. But when the credits roll, the name most people will recognize is Bluebeard executive chef Abbi Merriss, who’s overseeing the Kan-Kan’s menu. Expect lavishly plated comfort food with dashes of French and Italian elegance, like baked-spaghetti bruschetta, and this chicken under a brick that’s ready for its close-up.

Pinch Of Wisdom

“Sprinkles are like makeup for dessert. Use them to give a plain sheet cake a personality, or put some frosting on a cookie and add sprinkles to glam things up. Don’t overthink it.”—V. Taybron, who sells specialty sprinkles and scratch-made cupcakes-in-a-jar via her retail and recipe website, SavorV.com

Road Trip: Beer Run

If your idea of a weekend dinner getaway means splitting a sausage pie and some beers in a former John Deere implement store, then Fairmount has the place for you. Brothers Derek and Patrick Howard have been luring visitors to the sleepy burg since 2017 with Bad Dad Brewing Co. (407 W. Washington St., Fairmount, 765-948-4193), a craft brewery and artisan pizzeria. With a real-deal Italian pizza oven turning out Neapolitan-style pies, they’re giving nearby city joints a run for their money.

A range of beer styles, including the easy-drinking Socks & Sandals blonde ale and the high-ABV American IPA Crop Dust, pairs perfectly with house-baked bread and local charcuterie, as well as an unconventional but delectable muffuletta. White pies steal the show, especially the Fort Green with a silky béchamel, oyster mushrooms, and roasted garlic. A planned mid-2020 renovation and expansion to add outdoor seating will give beer and pizza lovers even more reason to hit the road.

The Feed

SHAKE IT Gordon’s Milkshake Bar is mixing things up on Mass Ave in the former Natural Born Juicers location … PLAY ON In December, 3,000-square-foot Hitherto Coffee + Gaming Parlour opened in Greenfield, serving up coffee, tea, and board games … DINNER DATE In downtown Indy, multi-course concept Hinata Japanese Restaurant has pushed back its opening date to next month.