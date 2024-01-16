Sweet Dream

Perched for years on the busy corner of 16th and Pennsylvania streets, Thirsty Scholar had the perfect downtown location. With the light pouring through the large, plate-glass windows that steamed up on a blustery winter’s day, it was a go-to spot. Customers were bummed when the doors closed in 2018.

Fortunately, Taylor Lewandowski was searching for just such a place when he chose the location to showcase his childhood dream of opening a bright, welcoming bookstore and coffee shop. Dream Palace Books and Coffee is a haven for those who need a place to study and gather with friends. This is the scene Lewandowski seemed to envision when he designed the shop, which primarily carries used, harder-to-find books but also has some new titles from small presses. Browse the shelves a bit, schedule that coffee meetup, and grab the uniquely flavored and funky fig latte. It’s possibly the best inside the I-465 loop. 111 E. 16th St., 317-737-1215