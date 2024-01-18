Smooth Operators

Whether they’re of the crunchy or creamy persuasion, these regionally renowned peanut butter burgers really stick to the ribs—and to the roof of your mouth.

The Elvis-inspired Strawberry Hill (above) tops the patty of your choice with habanero–ghost pepper cheese, bacon, a kicky strawberry jelly compote, and melty peanut butter. The most common reaction after biting in? Shock and awe, followed by hearty contentment. 915 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-251-1317, 317burger.com

Triple XXX Family Restaurant

Named for the famous Purdue halfback, the Duane Purvis All American burger is slathered with peanut butter, then piled with chopped steak and all the fixins’. Wash it down with a frosty mug of root beer brewed in-house. Add an over-easy fried egg for a next-level burger experience. 2 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette, 765-743-5373, triplexxxfamilyrestaurant.com

Every now and then, this popular barbecue spot rolls out a smoky peanut butter bacon burger special topped with roasted peanut brittle, Duke’s Mayo, shredded lettuce, barbecue tomato jam, and poblano. “Most people order it on a dare, and they’re always surprised by the flavors,” owner Eddie Sahm says. 5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180, halfliterbbq.com

This pad thai–flavored burger takes things in a different direction with Asian-inspired slaw, savory peanut sauce, and a sweet chili drizzle. 550 E. 96th St., 317-669-0184, punchburger.com, 317-669-0184, punchburger.com

Years ago, one of the cooks suggested garnishing a burger with peanut butter, cheddar cheese, and bacon. You won’t find it on the regular menu, manager Billy Hannan says, but it is always a customer fave when the pub rolls it out as a special. Pair it with the brewpub’s house-made cherry cola for perfection. 842 E. 65th St., 317-253-2739, broadripplebrewpub.com