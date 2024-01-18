Great Bakes: Pastry Pop-Ups

Indy Dough

Customers queue up for Amanda Gibson’s doughnuts whenever she makes an appearance at a local farmers market, which she does once a month at SoBro’s Half Liter BBQ in winter. Indy Dough has gained a following with delights such as apple fritters made from overnight brioche dough and sourdough focaccia. She also makes vegan old-fashioned doughnuts with various glazes. She doesn’t offer pre-orders or custom orders, but her doughnuts are worth the wait. “I’m always grateful and humbled people line up for the things I make,” she says.

Bake Sale Indy

Cuylor Reeves draws on his childhood in Mississippi and experience baking in New Orleans to make Bake Sale Indy’s Southern-inspired creations, including croissants and sourdough loaves. “Our customers are pretty devoted to the pecan croissant,” Reeves says. A favorite on the savory side is the pork and cheddar croissant that draws upon Cajun flavors. Submit a pre-order for pickup before the Broad Ripple Farmers Market or risk finding your favorite items sold out.

GingerSnapped

When Jared Cutler added a tablespoon of salt to a muffin recipe in 7th grade home ec class, his baking journey nearly ended as soon as it began. But he persisted in learning to make breads, cookies, and macarons. After furthering his knowledge at Gallery Pastry Shop and Landlocked Baking Company, Cutler now sells his creations at the Garfield Park Farmers Market, Helm Coffee, and directly to customers under GingerSnapped. “Including fresh local ingredients in many of my goods is what I think makes them stand apart,” he says.

Filigree Bakery

Intricately designed macarons and bespoke cakes, are a hallmark of Laura Lachowecki’s micro-bakery. The award-winning baker got her start studying hospitality and the culinary arts in community college before working her way up to executive pastry chef at the University of Notre Dame. After relocating to Indianapolis, she did a stint at Gallery Pastry Shop before launching her own brand. Clients now clamor for her creme brulee, cookies, macarons, and brownies.