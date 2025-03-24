New In Town: Cafe Oztara

AT A TIME when many of Indiana’s leaders seem set on reversing decades of change, Indy’s Damien Center is moving resolutely forward, opening a public-facing cafe inside an LGBTQ+ landmark. In 2021, the health equity service organization bought the former home of longstanding gay bar Zonie’s Closet with a plan to turn it into an employment services center off ering on-the-job training via a restaurant. That vision manifested in February with Cafe Oztara, a vibrant daytime restaurant serving salads, sandwiches, and soups, as well as baked goods and grab-and-go items. Everything is made by its staff , some of whom are career food service workers and others who are learning on the job. Dining there is a great opportunity not just to grab a freshly made meal but also to support some of our most vulnerable neighbors during this crucial and troubling time. 1446 E. Washington St., cafeoztara.com