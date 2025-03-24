Taste Test: Sprouting Up

Fried Brussels sprouts

Ash & Elm Cider Co.: Here, customers get to choose how they want their sprouts—sauced with a sweet, tart Sunset cherry cider gastrique or with a sticky maple bacon glaze. “The Brussels sprouts are gluten-free, and all our ciders are naturally gluten-free as well,” mentions founder Aaron Homoya. Multiple locations, ashandelmcider.com

Blistered Brussels sprouts

The Bulldog: Flash-fried, tossed in a sweet-and-sour Japanese chili pepper porter gastrique, and finished with cheese fondue and crunchy toasted macadamia nuts, these sprouts give standard bar food gourmet-level status. 5380 N. College Ave., 317-377-4735, bulldogbr.com

Brussels

Livery: A menu mainstay, these tender sprouts benefit from a long, confit-style butter poach before crisping up in the oven. Freshly grated cotija cheese and a kicky roasted garlic/green onion hot sauce complete the tasty picture. Pair ‘em with the fresh citrus notes of a Carriage House Margarita. 720 N. College Ave.,

317-383-0330, livery-restaurant.com

Hot honey Brussels sprouts

Half Liter: Scratching that sweet-spicy itch, this crispy side is the perfect foil for a slab of smoky ribs, a brisket grilled cheese sandwich, or a pile of chicken wings. 5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180, halfliterbbq.com

Crispy Brussels sprouts

Magdalena: This new Fountain Square hot spot infuses Brussels sprouts with Southern flavor by frying them, plating them up with whipped ricotta and a drizzle of savory miso bagna cauda, then showering them with nutty benne seeds for a textural crunch.

1127 Shelby St., magdalena.bar