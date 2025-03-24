Realty Check: Westfield or Fortville?

McCarty St. photo courtesy of Realtors

REAL ESTATE LISTINGS like these jump out. One home sits in an exclusive golf course-adjacent spot, while the other lures on a peaceful, 16-acre property.

The Hilltop Hideaway

Located in Westfield’s affluent Chatham Hills, this Integra Builders–designed stunner offers more than 7,000 square feet of luxury. Its modern facade features a two-tone color scheme, with wood accents popping against dark siding. Inside, the main living spaces’ open layout stays grounded through the tasteful use of wood beams. The natural texture carries through into the kitchen, which wows with a timeless yet sumptuous design. Envy-inducing extras include two generous islands and a 5-foot-wide refrigerator. Entertaining is easy in the walkout lower level, which has a wet bar, workout space, home theater, and more. Lovely water views can be enjoyed from the home’s hilltop perch.

The Country Charmer

With great restaurants, cute shops, and an easy drive to downtown Indianapolis, Fortville has lots to offer. Now it also offers a slice of pastoral paradise. At the heart of the homestead sits a modern farmhouse with snowy-white siding, black framed windows, and cedar posts under a covered porch. The vaulted, wood-clad ceiling runs the length of the open concept main level, soaring above the kitchen and great room. Opposite the kitchen, sliding French doors lead into a home office boasting built-ins and bountiful natural light. The primary suite and second bedroom rest on the main level, while the third and its private bath are in the loft space.