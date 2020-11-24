Swoon List: Olympia Greek Cuisine, Naf Naf Grill, And More

The generously stuffed, well-seasoned spanikopita at Olympia Greek Cuisine (215 Terrace Ave., 317-875-1084), which has been open in the former Christina’s Pancake House on South Madison for just over two weeks.

A seriously rich, decadently soft, blessedly unsalted classic chocolate-chip cookie at Milk & Honey Bakery (111 S. Vine St., Plainfield, 317-406-3955).

One of The Garden Table‘s (342 Massachusetts Ave., 317-638-0321) weekly-changing breakfast burritos, packed with pulled pork, peppers, scrambled eggs, and cheese, with a s​ide of greens and roasted potatoes.

The well-stuffed chicken shawarma pita with hummus and garlic sauce and house chips from recently opened Naf Naf Grill (921 Indiana Ave., 317-669-9400) near IUPUI.

A delicate crepe filled with mixed berry compote and topped with lemon curd, whipped cream, candied pecans, and​ blueberries at Gallery Pastry Bar (110 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-820-5526).​