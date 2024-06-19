In the way blow dry bars freed us from squeezing in a salon visit for a fast refresh, a new facial bar unlinks skincare from full-on spas. Face Foundrie franchise owner Bhumi Patel fills a gap with her light, airy space. “I noticed that most places to get facials didn’t have the open design concept and weren’t approachable.”

Each Face Foundrie 45-minute facial and 20-minute mini facial has a specific purpose. “For example, the Sculpt is for toning and depuffing, versus the Foundrie Glow, which is better for unclogging pores and adding glow,” says Patel. Unsure what you need, exactly? An esthetician will ask the right questions so you can figure it out. Be honest when you share your skincare routine—or lack of it—as it’s a key clue. A seasonal tip: “Don’t come in after too much sun,” advises esthetician Lizzie Krohn. Since walk-ins are taken, returning when your skin settles down shouldn’t be hard. The Shops at River Crossing, 317-533-1210.