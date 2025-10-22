Realty Check: The Andretti Estate In Fishers

THE NAME ANDRETTI is virtually synonymous with racing royalty, so it’s no surprise that Michael Andretti’s newly listed Fishers estate is comparable to a castle. And for its modern-day moat? The 5-acre property boasts 570 feet of prime Geist Reservoir shoreline. Per Homes.com, it is currently the highest priced publicly listed home in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Though built in 1990, the property’s metamorphosis began when Andretti and his wife, Jodi, bought it in 2017.

Following a three-year renovation, the footprint grew from an already impressive 14,000 square feet to a jaw-dropping 21,000 square feet. While the expansion included partial demolition and reconstruction, updates to the older portion allow it to flow seamlessly into the new spaces. Though there’s an undeniable air of luxury throughout, it is softened by the quiet relaxation that comes with lakeside living.

Even the lead up to the property feels grand. Beyond the gated entrance and its beautiful landscaping, a winding drive is lined with gaslit lanterns that cast a charming glow against the backdrop of mature trees. Then, the foliage clears, and suddenly the sprawling home is front and center. Stone and stucco form a classic combination, with warm, earthy tones that don’t disrupt the lush surroundings. A rounded porte cochere defines the main entry. It also mimics the shape of a nearby turret and is lit by an enormous chandelier—details that draw a parallel to European castles of yore.

Once inside the ornate double doors, the grand foyer opens into a sun-drenched sitting room. Sparkling water views can be enjoyed immediately via the expansive wall of windows. Architectural details shine here as well, with an opulent crystal chandelier twinkling against the intricate millwork and tray ceiling. Above the mantel, a large, built-in mirror sends light and crystal sparkles dancing around the room. The mirror rests above one of seven fireplaces in the home.

For those who love to cook, the kitchen is an entire culinary experience. The whole family can fit around the massive, 14-foot island, with room to spare. There’s a stone-framed grilling station and a gorgeous Italian range. Cabinet and counter space seem to stretch on endlessly, providing envy-inducing prep and storage solutions. If that’s not enough, there’s a galley kitchen tucked just out of sight. Equipped with its own appliances and cooktop, plus generous cabinet space, the dual kitchen can handle multicourse meals with ease.

Moving deeper into the heart of the home, the fireside study is a smaller area brimming with warmth. Handsome millwork adorns the walls—which include built-ins flanking the window—while an incredibly detailed coffered ceiling requires a pause of appreciation. Warmth from the fireplace enhances the room’s snug ambiance. On the way out, inlaid carvings in the door surround reveal animal designs, featuring an elephant, tiger, ram, and more.

This unique doorway opens into the estate lounge. It’s a room that scores high points for drama with a cathedral ceiling and numerous amenities all rolled into one palatial chamber that can easily handle a crowd. There is a billiards space, a bar with seating for at least eight, a piano area, a hearthside gathering room, and a lakeview sitting room (here, the views are lovely through floor-to-ceiling arched windows). The estate lounge sticks to a beige color palette that allows the craftsmanship of extensive woodwork to shine through. A large stone fireplace anchors one end of the room. Together, the color and materials evoke a sense of refined rusticity.

The estate lounge isn’t the only room that delivers eye-popping amenities. In terms of overall design, great significance was placed on high-end features that could accommodate the swankiest of soirees, expertly juggling guest lists large or small. The walkout lower level is an expansive wonderland, where the aesthetic is light, bright, and fun. At its center is a 15-seat bar, with additional space nearby for mingling. Other points of interest include an arcade, theater, 700-bottle wine cellar, and fitness center. Multiple exits provide easy access to the pool terrace. Of the home’s nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms (plus three half-baths), four of the bedrooms and five bathrooms are found on the lower level.

Overnight visitors are sure to rest comfortably. Whether in the guest wing—which includes two bedroom suites, living space, dedicated laundry room, and direct garage access—or the swanky, recently built carriage house. It boasts two independent apartments. Each 900-square-foot space features a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom, laundry, and two-car garage.

And speaking of garages? It almost goes without saying that one of the top-ranked drivers of all time would have the best of the best for his own personal collection. Encompassing more than 5,500 square feet of climate-controlled space, 12 bays are lit by numerous chandeliers—no harsh, fluorescent lighting besmirching the rarities stored here. A wall of built-in cabinets fulfills a practical need to store all the automobile accessories without detracting from the sleek surroundings.

While much of the home’s luxury can be experienced on a sensory level, there’s plenty of work behind the scenes that allows for smart home automation. A Control4 System handles everything from lighting to climate control. Other hardworking features include 13 HVAC systems, plus a whole-house generator. A commercial elevator reaches all three floors.

Though the checkered flag has come down on Andretti’s time here as he shifts into retirement, it’s time for the next owners to start their engines.