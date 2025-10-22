New In Town: The Clubhouse On The Monon

POTS & PAN Pie Co. co-owner Clarissa Morley felt the urge to branch out beyond her company’s sweet and savory treats, so when she learned that the little blue barn last occupied by Lick ice cream was available, she took a walk down the Monon. “I saw a great place to engage the community,” she says of the trailside cottage on 54th Street. “A place where people can make memories with their kids or friends and just have some simple fun.” Her new business, a year-round spot called The Clubhouse, will serve the kinds of foods you may associate with a concession stand or roadside stop, but with Pots & Pans’ level of excellence. That means ice cream in the summer, caramel apples or dumplings in the fall, and hot cocoa and gingerbread in the winter. “But the real shining star is being with community and with your family,” Morley says. And what can taste sweeter than that?

1049 E. 54th St.