Wanted: Ash Blaeds Chef’s Knife

Whether you’re slicing whole veggies or dicing tomatoes, the Ash Blaeds chef’s knife should make the cut. Owner Aric Geesaman forges one-of-a-kind blades on his anvil, profiling, hardening, and sharpening steel into knives. Because each one is unique, prices vary, but the baseline for an 8-inch is around $650. Geesaman is happy to incorporate mementos into the handle—like wood from a grandparent’s farm or parts of an IndyCar—that add a personal touch. And with his handiwork? They’re sure to last. “There is no reason that a custom knife made by my hands couldn’t be passed down to another generation,” Geesaman says.