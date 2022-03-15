The Haute House Of The Village Of WestClay

THE VILLAGE OF WestClay stretches across nearly 800 acres and features more than 1,000 stunning homes in architectural styles reminiscent of those popular in the early 20th century. On each street, you’ll find stately Italianates, distinguished Tudors, and sprawling Colonials. Curb appeal has a whole new meaning in this Carmel neighborhood. Yet even with so much impressive competition, there’s one home that takes jaw-dropping to another level.

Its elegant Beaux-Arts exterior looks as if it was plucked from the streets of Paris. The façade appears historic, but because it was built in 2007, you’ll enjoy plenty of modern amenities inside. With more than 7,100 square feet of living space, the home features four bedrooms, six full bathrooms (and two half-baths), multiple fireplaces, and a three-car garage.

As you move through the residence’s four levels, there’s no shortage of features for entertaining. A theater, wet bar, billiards room, and four patios provide something to do on every floor. A quieter evening can be spent in the formal dining room, with a dreamy floor-to-ceiling mural that transports you to the south of France.

The craftsmanship throughout is impeccable—ornate trim and molding, custom iron work, shimmering crystal chandeliers, and a showstopping grand staircase. A closet on the fourth floor stands out, even in this palatial home. The entire floor features built-ins and elegant glass cases for displaying your most beloved accessories. Like the neighborhood itself, which was planned with boutiques, restaurants, and green spaces, this one has it all.

PRICE

$1,899,900



ADDRESS

1894 Rhettsbury St., Carmel



LISTING AGENT

Jennil Salazar, Compass Indiana, 317-610-6252